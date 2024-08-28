RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to do when you messed up in your relationship

Anna Ajayi

Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes those mistakes can hurt the people we love the most.

What do you do when you messed up in your relationship? [AdobeStock]
If you’ve messed up in your relationship, and you feel sad, scared, or even hopeless, that doesn’t mean the end of your relationship. It just means there is work to be done.

Learning from your mistakes, saying sorry, and making changes can help you rebuild trust and make your relationship stronger. Here are a few simple steps that can help you and your partner heal and move forward together.

The first step in fixing a problem is admitting that it exists. If you made a mistake, be honest with yourself and your partner. Pretending that nothing is wrong or trying to hide what happened can make things worse. It’s important to say, “I made a mistake,” and own up to what you did. This shows that you are responsible and willing to make things right.

Saying sorry might sound simple, but it’s a powerful step in repairing your relationship. When you apologise, make sure it comes from the heart. A real apology is more than just saying “I’m sorry.” It’s about showing that you understand how your actions hurt your partner. You can say something like, “I’m sorry for what I did, and I understand why it hurt you. I want to make things better.”

Apologise sincerely [iStock]
This shows your partner that you care about their feelings and that you are truly sorry.

After you apologise, give your partner a chance to share their feelings. Listen carefully to what they have to say without interrupting or getting defensive. It might be hard to hear, but it’s important to understand how your actions affected them.

Listen to your partner [iStock]
Listening shows that you care about their feelings and that you want to make things right. It also helps you learn from your mistakes so you don’t repeat them in the future.

Apologising is important, but it’s not enough on its own. You need to show through your actions that you are willing to change. Think about what you can do to prevent the same mistake from happening again. Maybe it’s about being more honest, spending more time together, or working on your communication skills. Whatever it is, make a plan and stick to it. This will show your partner that you are serious about making things better.

Healing takes time. Don’t expect everything to go back to normal right away. Your partner might need time to process their feelings and regain trust. Be patient and give them the space they need.

Be patient and give them the space they need [AdobeStock]
Continue to show through your actions that you are committed to improving the relationship. Patience and persistence are key to rebuilding trust.

Mistakes can be a chance to learn and grow. Look at this experience as an opportunity to improve yourself and your relationship. Talk openly about what went wrong and how you both can work together to make things better. Learning from mistakes can help you become a stronger couple and prevent future problems.

