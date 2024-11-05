ADVERTISEMENT
Got food poisoned? Here's what to do immediately to feel better

Anna Ajayi

Food poisoning can be managed at home if you act quickly.

What should you do immediately after getting food poisoned? [FoodPlusWords]
Getting food poisoned is something nobody wants to experience, but it happens to the best of us.

Recommended articles

Maybe you enjoyed a lovely meal only to end up with stomach cramps, nausea, or even vomiting hours later. Food poisoning can leave you feeling helpless and miserable.

In most cases, food poisoning can be managed at home if you act quickly and take the right steps. Knowing how to treat food poisoning as soon as it strikes can help you feel better faster.

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

One of the most important things you can do is drink fluids. When you’re losing fluids through vomiting or diarrhoea, your body becomes dehydrated quickly. Start by sipping small amounts of water frequently. Avoid drinks like coffee, alcohol, and sugary sodas—they can make dehydration worse.

Sip small amounts of water frequently [Maxceeda]
2. Give your stomach a break

Your stomach needs time to calm down, so don’t force yourself to eat right away. Resting your digestive system can help reduce nausea. Wait a few hours, and once you feel ready to eat, start with small portions of bland, easy-to-digest foods. Bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast (known as the BRAT diet) are great options.

3. Avoid trigger foods

As tempting as your favourite spicy dish might sound, steer clear of anything that could upset your stomach more. Avoid fatty, spicy, or greasy foods, as well as dairy products. Keep things light until your tummy feels stable again.

4. Get plenty of rest

Your body is working hard to fight off those nasty germs. Resting helps your immune system do its job. Find a cosy spot, stay warm, and allow your body the time it needs to recover. Avoid any strenuous activities until you’re feeling better.

5. Consider over-the-counter help

If your symptoms are severe, like painful stomach cramps, consider using over-the-counter remedies such as antacids.

Get over-the-counter remedies [Xcom]
However, avoid medication that stops diarrhoea unless recommended by a doctor, as your body may need to expel harmful bacteria.

Sometimes food poisoning can be more serious and require medical attention. Here are some signs that you should see a doctor:

  • High fever
  • Severe dehydration signs like dry mouth, dark urine, or dizziness
  • Blood in your vomit or stool
  • Symptoms lasting more than two days or getting worse

To avoid food poisoning in the future, wash your hands before and after meals, cook meat to the proper temperature, and be cautious about where you eat.

Stay safe guys.

ALSO READ: How to identify, prevent, and treat food poisoning

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

