What to do if a fish bone gets stuck in your throat

Anna Ajayi

Fish is a delicious and healthy food that is loved by so many people.

What to do if a fish bone gets stuck in your throat [Depositphotos]
What to do if a fish bone gets stuck in your throat [Depositphotos]

Eating fish can sometimes come with a little problem: a fish bone getting stuck in your throat.

This can be scary and uncomfortable, but it’s more common than you might think. Knowing what to do in this situation can help you stay calm and handle it safely.

Fish bones are small, thin, and sharp, making them easy to miss while eating. They can get stuck in your throat, causing a feeling of something being caught, pain, or even difficulty swallowing.

Do not to panic if this happens. Many people experience this issue, and there are several ways to handle it without needing to rush to the hospital.

Getting a fish bone stuck in your throat is quite common. It happens more often than you might think, especially when eating fish with lots of small bones, like certain types of sardines. Most people who eat fish regularly will experience this at least once.

Getting a fish bone stuck in your throat is quite common [DailyMonitor]
Getting a fish bone stuck in your throat is quite common [DailyMonitor] Pulse Nigeria

The fish bone can get lodged in various parts of your throat, including the tonsils, the back of the tongue, or the food pipe (oesophagus). While it can be uncomfortable and even painful, it’s usually not dangerous if handled correctly.

If you feel a fish bone stuck in your throat, don’t panic. Follow these simple steps to try to remove it:

First and foremost, take a deep breath and try to stay calm. Panicking can make the situation worse by causing you to swallow harder or cough, which might push the bone deeper.

Cough gently [VistaCreate]
Cough gently [VistaCreate] Pulse Nigeria
Sometimes, a gentle cough can help dislodge the bone. Try to cough lightly to see if the bone comes out.

Eat a small piece of soft bread or a banana. These foods can help push the bone down into your stomach. Make sure to chew well before swallowing.

Drink water [Alamy]
Drink water [Alamy] Pulse Nigeria
Take small sips of water and swallow. Sometimes, this can help wash the bone down into your stomach where it won’t cause any harm.

Take a small sip of olive oil. The oil can lubricate your throat and help the bone slide down more easily.

Taking vinegar could help [iStock]
Taking vinegar could help [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
Mix a tablespoon of vinegar in a glass of water and drink it. Vinegar can soften the bone, making it easier to swallow.

If you’ve tried these methods and the bone is still stuck, or if you’re having trouble breathing, severe pain, or swelling, it’s time to see a doctor. A medical professional can remove the bone safely and prevent any complications.

Here are some products and tools that can be useful in this situation:

  • Tweezers: For carefully removing a visible bone.
  • Olive oil: To help lubricate your throat.
  • Soft bread or bananas: To push the bone down gently.
  • Vinegar: To soften the bone.

Having a fish bone stuck in your throat can be a common and scary experience, but knowing what to do can make it much easier to handle. If these methods don’t work or if you experience severe symptoms, get medical help immediately.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

