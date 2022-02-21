vivo launches V23 series sporting great design, superb camera and outstanding

Pulse Nigeria

This was followed by Mr Vignesh, the National Channel Manager who highlighted the successes of the brand in foreign markets and its outstanding performance since its launch in Nigeria.

#vivoV23serieslaunch highlighted those things we share in common like passion for life and belief in the power of togetherness.

vivo means life, therefore, the brand is constantly developing new technologies for users to live life more passionately—and with this series, experience ‘Delight Every Moment.’

Training Manager, Gbenga William, took the audience through the outstanding specs and technicalities of the device—from the 50MP AF Dual Selfie and color changing design on the V23 5G to the extended RAM on the V23e alongside a host of other amazing features.

BBNaija Star, Elozonam, together with the Country Manager, Mr Woody unveiled the V23 Series and utilised the wide-angle camera feature to take a selfie with the audience.

Elozonam testified to the sleekness and extremely lightweight feel of the device. He also emphasized its great functionality for his creative process as a content creator.

Awards were presented to Partners and Distributors from V Series sale Champions of Nigeria to Strategic Partnership Retailers, vivo Strategic Partnership Sub_dealers and Emerging Distributors for their outstanding performance and loyalty to the brand.

The ever-lively VJ Adams anchored the event who kept the eager crowd entertained throughout the event and awarded the giveaway winners with gifts and the lucky raffle draw winners with new vivo smartphones.

