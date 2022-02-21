RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

vivo launches V23 series sporting great design, superb camera and outstanding

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The vivo V23 Series launch unveiling the V23 5G and the V23e, held at The Providence Hotel in Ikeja, was a colourful event from start to finish.

Vivo
Vivo

The event kicked off with a welcome speech from Mr Woody, the Country Manager, expressing his gratitude to everyone present at the event and assuring them of an evening well spent.

Recommended articles
Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

This was followed by Mr Vignesh, the National Channel Manager who highlighted the successes of the brand in foreign markets and its outstanding performance since its launch in Nigeria.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

#vivoV23serieslaunch highlighted those things we share in common like passion for life and belief in the power of togetherness.

vivo means life, therefore, the brand is constantly developing new technologies for users to live life more passionately—and with this series, experience ‘Delight Every Moment.’

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

Training Manager, Gbenga William, took the audience through the outstanding specs and technicalities of the device—from the 50MP AF Dual Selfie and color changing design on the V23 5G to the extended RAM on the V23e alongside a host of other amazing features.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

BBNaija Star, Elozonam, together with the Country Manager, Mr Woody unveiled the V23 Series and utilised the wide-angle camera feature to take a selfie with the audience.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

Elozonam testified to the sleekness and extremely lightweight feel of the device. He also emphasized its great functionality for his creative process as a content creator.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

Awards were presented to Partners and Distributors from V Series sale Champions of Nigeria to Strategic Partnership Retailers, vivo Strategic Partnership Sub_dealers and Emerging Distributors for their outstanding performance and loyalty to the brand.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

The ever-lively VJ Adams anchored the event who kept the eager crowd entertained throughout the event and awarded the giveaway winners with gifts and the lucky raffle draw winners with new vivo smartphones.

Vivo
Vivo Pulse Nigeria

You can pre-order these vivo devices with this link while you keep an eye open for new devices and activities in the near future @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @vivo, vivo Nigeria facebook fans club, or vivoMobileNigeria.

---

#FeatureByvivo

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to practice self-care

How to practice self-care

vivo launches V23 series sporting great design, superb camera and outstanding

vivo launches V23 series sporting great design, superb camera and outstanding

5 unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty

5 unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty

5 ways to guarantee your crush responds to your dm

5 ways to guarantee your crush responds to your dm

6 young Nigerians talk about why being a virgin isn't cool anymore

6 young Nigerians talk about why being a virgin isn't cool anymore

Why the 20s are the hardest time of your life

Why the 20s are the hardest time of your life

Women Talk Sex: ‘I just want to enjoy knacks without guilt choking me’

Women Talk Sex: ‘I just want to enjoy knacks without guilt choking me’

3 easy home remedies for bigger hips and buttocks

3 easy home remedies for bigger hips and buttocks

Meeting chukwuemeka: Could this be karma? (Ep.7)

Meeting chukwuemeka: Could this be karma? (Ep.7)