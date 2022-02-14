Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine

Moments from the fancy dates and causal nights in, turn to memories in the form of photos, and these add up in terms of taking up storage capacity. Anyone with a smartphone will admit that there’s no such thing as too much storage. Save your partner from the constant “out-of-storage-space” notification, without upgrading your phone, whether you’re an Android or iOS user.

This dual drive allows for quick transfers between devices at USB 3.1 high speeds of up to 150MB/s. At this rate, your valentine will declutter their phone and laptop faster than you can make new memories. It comes with a reversible USB Type-C™ connector and a traditional USB connector that lets you quickly and easily transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers. The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive USB Type-C™ comes in different capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors. Test system configuration: ASUS ROG STRIX Z270E GAMING ASSEMBLEED PC (Asmedia USB 3.1 Gen 2 controller), 1TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe™ SSD, Intel® Core™ i7-7700 CPU @ 4.20GHz, Windows® 10 Professional (64-bit)

If your Valentine is an Apple loyalist, this is the perfect gift. The iXpand flash drive offers an easy way to free up space on iPhones, automatically backs up the camera roll[1] and allows users to access popular-format videos straight from the drive[2].

The drive has both a flexible Lightning connector that works with most cases and USB 3.0. The iXpand Flash Drive also includes encryption software that allows users to password-protect files[3].

Every Gamer's Wish – WD BLACK gaming portfolio

The WD_BLACK range has great gifts for the gamer in your life. These storage solutions will allow gamers to spend more time playing games and less time deleting them with the expanded storage. The WD_BLACK gaming portfolio has three products currently available:

Requires iOS 8.2 and download of the iXpand Drive app. Setup automatic backup within app settings. Available for download from the App Store.

iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPad Air™, iPad mini™, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad with Retina display, iPod® 5th Generation and newer (iOS 8.2) iXpand Drive app and iOS 8.2 required.

Password protection is supported by iOS 8.2, Mac OS X v10.9+, Windows® XP, Windows® 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.

For The Budding Entrepreneur –WD Red Plus

Nothing says “I believe in your dreams” like a gift that is also an investment in your Valentine’s business.

With drives up to 18TB, WD Red Plus offers a wide array of solutions for small-medium size businesses looking to build a high-performing NAS storage solution. Built for up to 8-bay NAS systems, WD Red Plus packs the power to store data in one powerhouse unit.

Premium Enjoyment - My Passport™ SSD

If your Valentine’s new year resolution is maximum enjoyment, then you should consider gift.

Content like movies, videos from past events, heavy proposals from work should be uploaded with ease. If this isn’t your current reality, then the My Passport™ SSD from WD can help!

The My Passport™ SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s[1] and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and capacities of up to 4TB. The My Passport SSD has no setup required and is ready to use right out of the box and compatible with PC and Mac.[2] Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology, the My Passport™ SSD comes with a USB-C™ cable and USB-A adaptor to connect to older devices.

Compatible with Windows® 10+ operating systems, macOS 11+. Requires reformatting for other operating systems.

