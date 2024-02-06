A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

Talk about resourceful.

Even in the Middle Ages, women crafted tampons from wool wrapped around wooden sticks. While not the most hygienic choice, it shows the ingenuity of people throughout history.

Imagine using leaves, moss, or even animal fur to absorb your flow! That's the reality for many cultures in the past. Ancient Egyptians used papyrus, while Greeks and Romans opted for soft wool. In Japan, women relied on absorbent paper made from the bark of the mulberry tree. Not exactly the most comfortable options, but they worked.

Today, we have access to safe, comfortable, and effective period products, making things a whole lot easier for those experiencing menstruation.

Here are some unusual period products from history, and how period care products have progressed over the years:

Ancient Egypt

Imagine the iconic Queen Nefertiti managing her period with...papyrus? Believe it or not, Egyptians utilised this versatile plant, known for its use in scrolls, to create makeshift tampons. While not the most absorbent choice, it highlights the resourcefulness of early societies. Another method involved lint-wrapped reeds.

Medieval Europe

Fast-forward to the Middle Ages, where menstruation was often shrouded in secrecy and stigma. Women primarily relied on makeshift pads constructed from readily available materials like rags, moss, and even animal skins. These methods obviously lacked comfort and convenience.

Victorian era

The Victorian era witnessed the introduction of "sanitary bloomers." Essentially, these were rubber pants worn beneath regular bloomers, offering an extra layer of protection but likely causing significant discomfort due to their heat-trapping nature. More affluent individuals utilised reusable cloth pads with euphemistic names like "menstrual napkins" or "necessaries," marking a slight advancement in comfort and design.

Pantyhose and the 70s

The 1970s saw a unique, albeit unsuccessful, attempt at period innovation. A company launched pantyhose with built-in absorbent pads, aiming to offer a convenient solution. However, concerns about practicality and comfort, compounded by potential hygiene issues, led to the product's quick demise.

20th century

The early 20th century saw the introduction of tampons, but far from the disposable versions we know today. These early iterations involved DIY approaches, utilising materials like wool, sponge, or even silk, often attached to strings and inserted manually. While undeniably innovative, these methods lacked safety and convenience, paving the way for further advancements.

Today, we are fortunate to have a wide range of safe, comfortable, and effective options.

