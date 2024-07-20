Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

So when he applied to the University of Lagos for a master's programme and was rejected, even though he was qualified and did everything right, he knew there was a pattern. So he decided he wouldn't go through that experience again. This was the propelling force behind his bid to move to the UK.

He decided to save up and relocated to a university that would have him.

What was life like before you left Nigeria?

Well, for me, life was a bit ok. Things were a bit normal for me. I had a regular job and I had minimal responsibility. Let me say I didn’t have anyone to depend on me, so I didn't really have much to think about. Just living my life.

But you decided to relocate. Why?

One of the major reasons I left Nigeria was to further my studies. But also the situation of things in Nigeria was becoming unbearable, with the rising cost of living nearly killing the living.

So I decided to leave for my master's. In Nigeria, I was becoming frustrated. I just kept paying application fees and not receiving any favourable responses. It felt like pursuing a bachelor's degree over again and I didn’t want to be in that head space.

Luckily I finally got admission to a university in the UK to study an MSc in Business Management.

How did you find a school?

I found the school after I researched the cheapest schools in the UK before my application. I wanted to put in an application for an AI course or a tech-related course because that is my field, but I got different advice to just further my previous BSc in Business Administration for ease of getting an offer.

And how long did the whole process take?

It took me roughly a year. I started the process in June 2021, shortly after I got a rejection for the course I applied for into UNILAG for a master’s programme, and was planning to leave in September 2021. However, I had to stall the process until the following year because I wasn’t financially ready, and I didn’t have all the necessary documentation at that time for the application. I got the visa in June 2022. And I travelled two months later.

How much did it cost to process your migration?

I spent approximately ₦5 million, the exchange rate was about ₦620 to £1. I paid for my visa, immigration health surcharge, tuberculosis test, tuition fee deposit of £2,000, foodstuff, clothing with travel items, as well as my flight ticket.

How did you handle the proof of funds requirements?

My family have always been a strong pillar of my travel plans, especially my mom. I owe that woman a whole lot. I was able to get enough funds from family and friends. And stalling the admission gave me enough time to get the whole funds on time.

How long did it take to get your visa and what was the process like?

It took me about three weeks to get my visa after my biometrics. The UK visa application process is one of the easiest and most straightforward processes.

What was your first impression of the UK?

Things were just so different, everything was so organised. No mindset of having to jump on a bus while the bus is moving or begging the conductor that I need to get down.

I came in during winter, so it was freezing cold for me, but I adapted after a short period of time. Generally speaking, things are just better, no issue with electricity, internet, transportation system. Basic life amenities were just so available.

What was renting a place like?

To be honest, networking is really a good thing. I had a couple of friends already in the UK prior to my application. I got to stay with them for a short period while I sorted out my accommodation.

What was your first week in the UK like?

I arrived a month before the start of my MSc programme. So, I had plenty of free time to explore some places while also getting my accommodation sorted. I set up my UK bank account, applied for my national insurance, and sorted out my school enrollment.

What was searching for a job like?

I owe my friends a lot. They’re just heaven-sent. I didn’t get to search for any jobs after my arrival. They referred and recommended me to their employers. That was the first week of my arrival, which made things so much easier for me. I was simultaneously working remotely for a Nigerian company as a product designer, but earning in naira which wasn’t enough after converting to pounds. It was terrible because of the exchange rate.

What job did you eventually get?

My first job was as a care assistant. It wasn’t the best, to be honest. But what just kept me going was thinking about the money I needed to earn at the end of the day. But I later got a job as an AI Data Analyst.

What do you currently do?

I work with a tech company. I’m now done with school and no longer restricted to 20 hours/week. I’m currently working towards getting a job in product design properly here in the UK.

Have you ever faced racism in the UK?

No, I haven’t. Most times, I just mind my business.

Do you miss Nigeria?