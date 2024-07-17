RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things you should never Google

Oghenerume Progress

Google can be very helpful, except when you can't unsee the results. These are a few things that you probably should not search for.

Things you should never Google [Getty Images]
Things you should never Google [Getty Images]

It is officially the age of the internet. Well, it has been for years now and almost every information you need is just a click away.

Recommended articles

Google has been really helpful in this regard. But then, there are some searches that can lead to distressing or harmful content.

While curiosity is a natural human trait, it's important to exercise caution when typing into the search button.

Here are some things you should avoid "Googling":

The most important thing you definitely shouldn't Google should be your symptoms. Are you feeling a certain type of way? Do not head over to Google to find out what could possibly be wrong. Searching for symptoms online can lead to undue anxiety.

Known as "cyberchondria," this phenomenon often results in convincing yourself that you have a rare or severe disease based on common symptoms. Instead, consult a healthcare professional for any medical concerns.

Sometimes, a person gets curious about moth larvae and then tries to look it up. But then, there is sometimes the mistake of typing "mouth larvae" instead and clicking on the search button.

If you do this, instead of pictures of household pests, you'll find pictures of humans and other animals with larvae crawling between their teeth. These pictures could scar some people for life and you can't un-see them.

If you are the type that eats fast food and want to continue doing so in peace, then it is best to avoid googling "things people have found in fast food".

This is because the search results show people claiming to have found the most insane and unusual things in their fast food. Few minutes spent on these search results will definitely dampen your appetite the next time you are in a fast food restaurant.

Do you have something you love? Like your favourite pizza, roasted chicken, living with dogs etc? Do not Google that thing accompanied with the word - cancer.

This is because the search results will likely yield at least one shaky report linking that thing and the disease. This could literally make you conscious of almost everything around you.

If you are experiencing insomnia, do not Google the phrase "no sleep". This is because the results will only make things worse.

Googling "no sleep" leads you to Reddit's aptly-named horror story forum, where you get to read true horror stories from other people leaving you too scared to sleep and jumping at any sudden movements.

Don't Google no sleep [BlackHealth]
Don't Google "no sleep" [BlackHealth] Pulse Nigeria

In conclusion, Google can be very helpful, except when you can't unsee the results.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you should never Google

5 things you should never Google

5 of the most isolated places on earth

5 of the most isolated places on earth

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Why do women break up with men they are still in love with? [MyJoyOnline]

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria [Freepik]

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?