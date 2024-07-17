Google has been really helpful in this regard. But then, there are some searches that can lead to distressing or harmful content.

While curiosity is a natural human trait, it's important to exercise caution when typing into the search button.

5 things you should never google

Here are some things you should avoid "Googling":

1. Your symptoms

The most important thing you definitely shouldn't Google should be your symptoms. Are you feeling a certain type of way? Do not head over to Google to find out what could possibly be wrong. Searching for symptoms online can lead to undue anxiety.

Known as "cyberchondria," this phenomenon often results in convincing yourself that you have a rare or severe disease based on common symptoms. Instead, consult a healthcare professional for any medical concerns.

2. Mouth larva

Sometimes, a person gets curious about moth larvae and then tries to look it up. But then, there is sometimes the mistake of typing "mouth larvae" instead and clicking on the search button.

If you do this, instead of pictures of household pests, you'll find pictures of humans and other animals with larvae crawling between their teeth. These pictures could scar some people for life and you can't un-see them.

3. Things people have found in fast food

If you are the type that eats fast food and want to continue doing so in peace, then it is best to avoid googling "things people have found in fast food".

This is because the search results show people claiming to have found the most insane and unusual things in their fast food. Few minutes spent on these search results will definitely dampen your appetite the next time you are in a fast food restaurant.

4. "Your favourite thing" + "cancer"

Do you have something you love? Like your favourite pizza, roasted chicken, living with dogs etc? Do not Google that thing accompanied with the word - cancer.

This is because the search results will likely yield at least one shaky report linking that thing and the disease. This could literally make you conscious of almost everything around you.

5. No sleep

If you are experiencing insomnia, do not Google the phrase "no sleep". This is because the results will only make things worse.

Googling "no sleep" leads you to Reddit's aptly-named horror story forum, where you get to read true horror stories from other people leaving you too scared to sleep and jumping at any sudden movements.

Pulse Nigeria