ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things every man should do at least once a week

Samiah Ogunlowo

Adding these five activities into your weekly routine can significantly enhance your physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

Start doing these things at least once a week [Pinterest]
Start doing these things at least once a week [Pinterest]

In day-to-day life, it's easy for men to neglect their well-being.

Recommended articles

Balancing work, family, and personal commitments often leaves little time for self-care and personal development.

However, adding certain activities to your weekly routine can significantly enhance your physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five things every man should do at least once a week:

Regular physical exercise is crucial for maintaining good health and vitality. It not only helps in managing weight and building muscle but also improves cardiovascular health and mental well-being.

Benefits:

- Physical health: Reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Mental health: Releases endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety.

- Energy levels: Boosts energy and enhances overall stamina.

Whether it's a gym workout, a run in the park, or a game of basketball with friends, make time for physical activity to stay fit and energised.

Mindfulness and meditation offer a way to achieve mental clarity and reduce stress. Spending even a few minutes in quiet reflection can have profound effects on your mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Meditate at least once a week [Peloton]
Meditate at least once a week [Peloton] Pulse Nigeria

Benefits:

- Stress reduction: Lowers levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

- Improved Focus: Enhances concentration and cognitive function.

- Emotional health: Promotes a sense of calm and emotional balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add mindfulness or meditation into your weekly routine to improve your mental clarity and emotional well-being.

Maintaining strong relationships with family and friends is essential for emotional health. Social connections provide support, reduce feelings of loneliness, and enhance overall happiness.

Benefits:

- Emotional support: Provides a network of people who can offer advice and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Stress relief: Sharing experiences and feelings with loved ones can reduce stress.

- Happiness: Strong social bonds contribute to a sense of belonging and contentment.

Connect with your loved ones [Black Men's Health]
Connect with your loved ones [Black Men's Health] Pulse Nigeria

Make it a point to spend quality time with loved ones, whether through family dinners, phone calls, or outings with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in hobbies or activities you are passionate about can provide a welcome break from daily responsibilities and foster a sense of fulfilment.

Benefits:

- Creativity: Stimulates the brain and fosters creativity.

- Relaxation: Offers a chance to unwind and de-stress.

- Personal growth: Provides opportunities to learn new skills and improve existing ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s painting, playing a musical instrument, gardening, or reading, dedicating time to your hobbies can enrich your life.

5. Plan for the week ahead

Taking time to plan your week can help you manage your time effectively and ensure you stay on top of your responsibilities.

Benefits:

- Organisation: Helps prioritise tasks and manage time efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Goal setting: Allows you to set and achieve personal and professional goals.

- Stress management: Reduces the anxiety of last-minute tasks and deadlines.

Spend some time each week organising your schedule, setting goals, and planning activities to stay productive and reduce stress.

Adding these five activities into your weekly routine can significantly enhance your physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

By engaging in regular exercise, practising mindfulness, connecting with loved ones, pursuing hobbies, and planning your week, you can achieve a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prioritising these activities not only contributes to your personal growth and happiness but also helps you navigate the demands of modern life with greater ease and satisfaction.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things every man should do at least once a week

5 things every man should do at least once a week

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

How Do You Singleton: A whisky discovery & personalisation journey

How Do You Singleton: A whisky discovery & personalisation journey

5 reasons for unexplained weight gain

5 reasons for unexplained weight gain

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

7 dangerous plants you should never eat

7 dangerous plants you should never eat

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound

Debunking 5 common pregnancy assumptions that first-time moms get wrong

Debunking 5 common pregnancy assumptions that first-time moms get wrong

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

7 mind-blowing facts about the ocean

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Do you have goosebumps in hot weather? Here's why it could be dangerous

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Menstruation and 5 other things that used to be taboo in the past

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

How to get rid of hair lice naturally [europeanwritertour]

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

From left to right: Grand Master Agent, Bello Adeniyi; Managing Director, BetKing Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke; Beneficiary of the BetKing Cares Food Drive Initiative, Mrs. Olabunmi Adekunle, and Head of HR Operations, BetKing Nigeria, Bonike Ayanbadejo at the BetKing Cares Food and Medical Drive Initiative event in Lagos

BetKing Cares CSR initiative impacts 5 States, 10 communities, 5,000 households

How to quit smoking [X.com]

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking