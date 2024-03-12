ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

These 5 superstitious beliefs can make you very rich

Temi Iwalaiye

All over the world, these beliefs about money can either make someone rich or poor.

Superstitious beliefs that can make you rich [123F]
Superstitious beliefs that can make you rich [123F]

Recommended articles

Here are five superstitious beliefs about money:

One popular superstition in China is keeping purses or handbags off the ground, as it symbolises wealth spilling out or being taken away. The saying is "a purse on the floor is money out the door". This practice also keeps belongings physically close and reduces the risk of theft.

ADVERTISEMENT
Place an elephant statue by the entrance of your house [lovetoknow]
Place an elephant statue by the entrance of your house [lovetoknow] Pulse Nigeria

In Japan, businesses are believed to attract money and good luck by placing an elephant statue near their entrance. Feng shui uses the elephant as a sacred symbol, symbolising power, wisdom, strength, fertility, longevity, good luck, and success. It can grant wishes and protect the household.

Wear a jade ring [istockphoto]
Wear a jade ring [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese people believe wearing jade rings, a symbol of protection and wealth, is a sign of good luck. According to feng shui, wearing a jade ring on the middle finger of the hand signifies wealth, with women wearing it on the right hand and men on the left.

The 16th century superstition suggests that finding a spider in one's pocket brings money, and it's best to keep it in one's pocket for future wealth. Another rule related to spider is to never kill a spider found in the house, as it would harm good luck and fortune.

if you want to be rich, don't whistle. In Russia and the Baltic states, there is a widespread belief that whistling within the house would result in financial loss and bad luck. Don't do it, especially if you're at someone else's home, because you'll be wasting their money. It is believed that whistling is the language of evil and that doing so invites evil spirits into your home. You can whistle as much as you want outside.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons drinking red wine might be good for you

5 reasons drinking red wine might be good for you

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

A simple guide on how to check your PC specifications

New tallest building in the world will be 2 times taller than Burj Khalifa

New tallest building in the world will be 2 times taller than Burj Khalifa

These 5 superstitious beliefs can make you very rich

These 5 superstitious beliefs can make you very rich

Glaucoma: Symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention

Glaucoma: Symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention

7 proven strategies for making money online in Nigeria

7 proven strategies for making money online in Nigeria

Suit Inspiration Ideas: 5 best suits for men

Suit Inspiration Ideas: 5 best suits for men

3 major differences between food poisoning and poisoning

3 major differences between food poisoning and poisoning

9 fast and effective remedies for treating ringworm at home

9 fast and effective remedies for treating ringworm at home

3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

5 causes of receding gum and how to stop it

5 causes of receding gum and how to stop it

Ladies, here's how to get rid of facial hair with baking soda

Ladies, here's how to get rid of facial hair with baking soda

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan