These 5 superstitious beliefs can make you very rich
All over the world, these beliefs about money can either make someone rich or poor.
Here are five superstitious beliefs about money:
1. Keep your bags off the ground
One popular superstition in China is keeping purses or handbags off the ground, as it symbolises wealth spilling out or being taken away. The saying is "a purse on the floor is money out the door". This practice also keeps belongings physically close and reduces the risk of theft.
2. An elephant statue by the door brings good luck
In Japan, businesses are believed to attract money and good luck by placing an elephant statue near their entrance. Feng shui uses the elephant as a sacred symbol, symbolising power, wisdom, strength, fertility, longevity, good luck, and success. It can grant wishes and protect the household.
3. Jade rings bring wealth
Chinese people believe wearing jade rings, a symbol of protection and wealth, is a sign of good luck. According to feng shui, wearing a jade ring on the middle finger of the hand signifies wealth, with women wearing it on the right hand and men on the left.
4. Spiders bring good luck
The 16th century superstition suggests that finding a spider in one's pocket brings money, and it's best to keep it in one's pocket for future wealth. Another rule related to spider is to never kill a spider found in the house, as it would harm good luck and fortune.
5. Whistling in the house leads to financial loss
if you want to be rich, don't whistle. In Russia and the Baltic states, there is a widespread belief that whistling within the house would result in financial loss and bad luck. Don't do it, especially if you're at someone else's home, because you'll be wasting their money. It is believed that whistling is the language of evil and that doing so invites evil spirits into your home. You can whistle as much as you want outside.
