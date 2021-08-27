Growing up in Nigeria buying thrift was exciting. Traders would spread their wares on the ground and start calling for customers saying things like "Na only mumu dey go boutique" Thrift was cheap then but now it is competing with new clothes.

Pulse Nigeria

I found a thrift seller in Obalende bus stop. Ruth Osahon, a 30-year-old single mother has the best outfits and prices you can ask for.

Gowns range from N500 to N2500. Bum shorts are from N300 to N500. Tops are priced at N500 to N1500. Her joggers are N1500 to N2000. Jeans are between N1000 to N2500. Leggings from N500 to N1000. Swimsuits from N1000 to N1500.

Pulse Nigeria

10 years ago, she started by selling her own clothes when she had nothing to eat. Ruth would pack her clothes out to sell for N50 at Obalende Bus stop.

After she had saved enough she spread the tentacles of her business.

“I started going for 1st grade at Supa located at Abulega, then I began travelling to Cotonou and Togo to buy bale," she said.

“I gained most of the customers from the Bus stop, once you buy my wears it’s very neat affordable and unique you will always come back before I started selling online gaining more customers from Instagram, Facebook, I was out sharing my fliers in club, party, mall.”

I asked her how many customers she has per day. She said about 500 customers, including celebrities whose identity she has to keep private.

Her business has expanded exponentially she had to start a logistic company to help with the bulk deliveries.

Pulse Nigeria

Looking back from where she started, Ruth certainly feels like she has progressed although the weight of her family problems is on her “I am a single mum and my dad is late all the family's problems is on me.

"It is difficult to save. I have been able to sponsor my younger ones, take care of my mum and my daughter. Pay the yearly rent of two apartments and save to start up my own life.”