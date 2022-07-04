The Library: Redefining nightlife in Lagos

Upon entering the bookcase inspired door, guests are launched into a haven of opulence and exclusivity meticulously designed to create a lasting impression with top notch sound and lighting system, as well as never before seen service rituals.

Its woody décor is sumptuous, the upholstery is lush and the walls are embellished with classic hearty reads which contributes to the overall theme of club.

The Library offers impeccable service, perfect drink collections, best selection of wait staff, and even if you are interested in munching during your club experience, You are definitely covered.

In search of a new experience and a taste of something new? The Library is the sure place to be to enjoy premium nightlife experience in Lagos.

The library is on social media- @thelibrary.Lagos

