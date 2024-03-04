The dangers of driving drowsy and how to stay more alert

Sounds familiar?

Many of us have been there, but not everyone realises how dangerous this situation can be. Driving drowsy is like driving with your eyes closed, even if it’s just for a second. It can greatly increase the risk of accidents because it slows down your reaction time, messes with your judgment, and makes it hard to focus.

The risks of drowsy driving

When you're sleepy, your brain doesn't work as fast as it should. This means if something unexpected happens on the road, like a car suddenly stopping in front of you, your brain might not react quickly enough to avoid a crash. Also, being tired can make it hard to make good decisions quickly, which is something you need to be able to do all the time while driving.

Signs of drowsy driving

How do you know if you're too tired to drive safely? Watch out for these warning signs:

Struggling to keep your eyes open

Yawning a lot

Missing exits or traffic signs

Drifting from your lane

Feeling restless or irritable

How to avoid drowsy driving

Get enough sleep

The best defence against drowsy driving is a good night’s sleep. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep before hitting the road, especially if you’re planning a long trip.

Plan your trip

Break up your drive by planning to stop every 2 hours or every 100 miles. These breaks are crucial for staying alert, even if you don’t feel tired.

Share the driving

If you’re travelling with others, take turns driving. This way, everyone gets a chance to rest, and you keep a fresh, alert driver behind the wheel.

Take breaks

Feeling sleepy? Pull over at a safe rest stop for a brisk walk or a quick nap. Even 20 minutes can make a big difference in your alertness.

Stay yydrated

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, which can make you feel more tired. Keeping a water bottle handy during your drive is a good idea.

Avoid caffeine dependence

While caffeine can help you stay awake, relying on it alone is not a good strategy. Its effects can wear off quickly, leaving you feeling even more tired.

Know your medications

Some medications can cause drowsiness. Check the labels and talk to your doctor or pharmacist. If a medicine makes you sleepy, it’s best not to drive.

When it comes to driving, being alert is non-negotiable. Prioritise your sleep and make smart choices to ensure you’re always driving alert and safe. Your safety, and the safety of others on the road, depends on it.

