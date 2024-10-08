ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

Anna Ajayi

Losing weight can be challenging for many people.

The best ways to do intermittent fasting [Healthline]
The best ways to do intermittent fasting [Healthline]

With so many diets and methods out there, it's hard to know what works best. One popular approach to losing weight is intermittent fasting.

Recommended articles

If you haven't heard of it before, intermittent fasting is a way of eating that switches between periods of eating and fasting. It isn’t about what you eat but rather when you eat. Many people find it simple because it doesn't involve complicated rules or calorie counting.

Here’s a look at the best ways to do it for weight loss in a safe and healthy way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16/8 method is one of the easiest and most common ways to start intermittent fasting. With this method, you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window.

The 16/8 method [Dummies]
The 16/8 method [Dummies] Pulse Nigeria

For example, you might eat all your meals between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. and then fast from 8 p.m. until the next day at 12 p.m. This method is popular because it's simple to follow; you can just skip breakfast or have a late brunch. During the fasting period, drinking water, herbal tea, or black coffee is fine to help stay hydrated and control hunger.

The 5:2 diet is another well-liked way of doing intermittent fasting. In this method, you eat normally for five days of the week and limit your calories on the other two days.

ADVERTISEMENT
The 5:2 diet [WeightLossResources]
The 5:2 diet [WeightLossResources] Pulse Nigeria

On the fasting days, men generally eat around 600 calories, and women eat about 500 calories. You can choose any two days of the week to fast, but it's best not to have them back-to-back. The idea is to eat fewer calories on those days without completely going without food. This makes it easier to stick to since you only have to restrict your eating twice a week.

The eat-stop-eat method involves fasting for 24 hours once or twice a week. This means that if you finish eating dinner at 7 p.m. one day, you wouldn't eat again until 7 p.m. the next day. During the fasting period, drinking water and non-caloric beverages is allowed.

RELATED: What Exactly Can You Drink While Intermittent Fasting?

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternate-day fasting is when you fast every other day. On fasting days, you might eat very few calories (about 500) or none at all. On non-fasting days, you can eat as you normally would. This method can be difficult to maintain and might not be suitable for everyone. So, if you’re new to intermittent fasting, it’s better to start with an easier method before trying alternate-day fasting.

The best way to make intermittent fasting work is to find a method that fits your lifestyle. Think about your daily routine, work schedule, and eating habits. If you love breakfast, then the 16/8 method might not be the best fit. On the other hand, if you find it easy to skip meals during busy days, then the eat-stop-eat method could work well for you. The goal is to make fasting a part of your life without making it stressful or too difficult to follow.

ALSO READ: Pros and cons of losing weight by intermittent fasting

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

The best ways to do intermittent fasting for weight loss

5 serious side effects of eating dates

5 serious side effects of eating dates

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

Anita Ukah crowned winner of 'Her Money, Her Power' task in BBNaija grand finale

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 African countries that changed their currency after independence

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

How to know when you need to see a therapist

How to know when you need to see a therapist

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

7 most expensive animals ever sold

7 most expensive animals ever sold

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you