The benefits of kegel exercises for better sexual experience

Named after Dr. Arnold Kegel, who first described them in 1948, these exercises target the pelvic floor muscles and contribute to a more satisfying sexual experience.

Let's discuss how kegel exercises can lead to improved sexual health and pleasure.

Strengthens the pelvic floor muscles

Kegel exercises involve the repeated contraction and relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles, specifically the muscles that support the uterus, bladder, small intestine, and rectum. For women, strong pelvic floor muscles can lead to increased sensitivity during sex and more intense orgasms.

In men, these exercises can enhance erectile function and control, potentially leading to stronger and longer-lasting erections.

Enhanced orgasm control

One of the major benefits of Kegel exercises is improved control over ejaculation and orgasms. Regular practice allows both men and women to develop better control over their pelvic floor muscles, contributing to heightened sexual arousal and delayed ejaculation. This increased control can lead to more synchronised and fulfilling sexual encounters.

Increased blood flow to the genital area

Kegel exercises can also increase blood flow to the pelvic region, which is responsible for arousal and sexual response. For women, this increased blood flow can lead to more lubrication and enhanced sensitivity, making sex more comfortable and pleasurable. For men, improved blood circulation can support stronger erections and contribute to overall sexual function.

Recovery and enhancement post-childbirth

For women, childbirth can stretch and weaken the pelvic floor muscles, leading to decreased sensitivity and control during sex. Kegel exercises are particularly beneficial in the postpartum period, helping to tone and strengthen these muscles. Regular practice can restore muscle tone, increase vaginal tightness, and ultimately enhance sexual satisfaction after childbirth.

How to perform kegel exercises

To perform Kegel exercises, first identify your pelvic floor muscles by trying to stop urination mid-flow. The muscles you use are the ones targeted by Kegel exercises. To exercise, contract these muscles for three seconds, then relax for three seconds, and repeat the process. Aim for three sets of ten repetitions each day. It's important to breathe normally during the exercises and to isolate the pelvic floor muscles without tightening the abdomen, thighs, or buttocks.

