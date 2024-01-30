ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The African tribe in Zimbabwe with odd toes

Anna Ajayi

This tribe is the only traditional hunter-gatherers indigenous to Zimbabwe.

They are also called the ostrich tribe of Zimbabwe [EarthlyMission]
They are also called the ostrich tribe of Zimbabwe [EarthlyMission]

The Vadoma people, residing in the remote Kanyemba region in northern Zimbabwe, possess a distinctive and rare genetic trait that sets them apart from other groups: a condition known as ectrodactyly, often referred to as "ostrich foot syndrome."

Recommended articles

This genetic condition is characterised by the absence of the three middle toes and the inward turning of the remaining two, creating a foot shape that resembles an ostrich's. This unusual trait is predominant among the Vadoma due to the tribe's long history of isolation and intermarriage within their community.

Ectrodactyly in the Vadoma tribe is a result of a genetic mutation that has been passed down through generations. The condition is autosomal dominant, meaning that only one parent needs to carry the gene for the trait to potentially appear in offspring.

ADVERTISEMENT
This condition is called ectrodactyly [Ogbonge]
This condition is called ectrodactyly [Ogbonge] Pulse Nigeria

Despite its appearance, this unique foot structure does not significantly hinder the Vadoma people in their daily activities, including walking and climbing, which are essential for their traditional lifestyle.

The Vadoma, also known as the Doma or Dema, are predominantly hunter-gatherers and subsistence farmers. They have historically relied on hunting and gathering from the forest, and their rare foot structure is believed to be an adaptation that aids in climbing trees. This skill is particularly useful for harvesting fruits and hunting for honey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribe's culture and lifestyle have been largely shaped by their geographical isolation and the ostrich foot syndrome. The Vadoma people have a rich oral tradition, passing down stories and legends through generations. Their language, Dombe, is part of the larger Khoisan language group, known for its distinctive click sounds.

The Vadoma's unique physical trait and their adaptation to it highlight the incredible diversity and resilience of human populations. It also underscores the importance of genetic diversity and the effects of isolation on human populations. While the Vadoma tribe's ectrodactyly is a subject of scientific interest, it is essential to approach their condition with respect and sensitivity, recognising it as a part of their cultural identity and heritage.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Cuppy Foundation issues its annual report

The Cuppy Foundation issues its annual report

The African tribe in Zimbabwe with odd toes

The African tribe in Zimbabwe with odd toes

Is it possible to remain sexually pure till marriage?

Is it possible to remain sexually pure till marriage?

Pope Francis says African Bishops will soon bless same-sex couples, but will they?

Pope Francis says African Bishops will soon bless same-sex couples, but will they?

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Ghanaian fishermen on a mission to build 21st century Noah’s Ark

Ghanaian fishermen on a mission to build 21st century Noah’s Ark

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Teeth Braces

5 things you should know before you get braces