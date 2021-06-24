Tems is on the cover of Genevieve Magazine
Tems Baby is on the cover of this month's issue of Genevieve Magazine.
Real name Temilade Openiyi, Tems is currently enjoying international recognition for her feature on Wizkid's 'Essence'.
On this month's issue, she speaks about her relationship with God, how she found and maintained her calm through the lockdown and finding joy in even the most chaotic of situations.
For this cover, she wore outfits by Tortowei World and captured by Seye Kehinde. Her makeup was done by Ose Julz, and she was styled by Sonia Irabor.
