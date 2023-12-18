ADVERTISEMENT
Surviving Lagos in December: How to avoid paying high transport fares

Temi Iwalaiye

Lagos in December offers the promise of fun, but not without some sorrow.

Surviving detty December in Lagos


We can’t promise to solve the traffic problem as it has existed since cars started driving on Lagos roads, but we have a bigger challenge: private cabs charge an arm and a leg. Just within Lagos, you can spend 30,000 on just one trip.

So if you don’t have a car, how can you solve this?

The best form of attack is defense. You’re guaranteed to save money and avoid traffic if you stay at home. Not to mention, the fewer people on the road, the better. If you stay home, you’re helping others go out.

Hack: There is no traffic on Christmas day. Go out on that day.

If one of your friends has a car, volunteer to pay for their fuel so they can come pick you up. This only works if you live close to each other. They can’t come from Ajah to Berger to pick you up.

Use your leg-xus. It’s a God-given tool for transportation. Wear comfortable shoes, get water, and trek. You can do this with a friend so as to avoid traffic and keep fit.

Lagos-traffic




I can’t count how many times I've opened the apps of these private hailing companies, closed them, and just taken a bus because I’ll spend only a fraction. If you’re not sure about the route, use your Google map or ask the driver and other passengers about the best way to get to your destination.

You and your friends can split the bill. I remember going to pick up a friend at Gbagada so we could split the bill. I get comfort while not paying through my teeth.

So there you have it. I hope this helps you enjoy your December in Lagos!

Temi Iwalaiye

