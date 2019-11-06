For people that are not a big fan of a tie but still want to maintain the dapper look, there are style tips to follow.

For most men, especially the Harvey Specter kind of guys, they feel awkward wearing a suit without a tie, which is normal. After all, suits and ties are like a needle and thread, but that doesn’t mean this fashion rule can’t be broken.

You’re probably be wondering how to pull off the look effortlessly and stylishly. That's why we're here.

Today's article will show you how to achieve a good look in a suit without a tie.

1. Lose the collar

For a stylish look, opt for a shirt that prevents you from wearing a tie. A collarless shirt is a perfect choice for that particular style.

2. Wear a less formal shirt

Without the presence of the tie, the attention will be on your shirt so pick a more casual shirt. This means your shirt has to be cool.

3. Elevate the look with a turtle-necked shirt

Turtle-necked tops are stylish on their own. When it's paired with a suit, the dapper look is attained.