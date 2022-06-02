RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Starr Luxury Cars’ Nigerian-born entrepreneur inks deal with Hotel Café Royal

Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of the UK’s leading luxury car hire firm, Ikenna Ordor, has secured a partnership with London's prestigious Hotel Café Royal for summer 2022, supplying guests with the best supercars available.

#FeatureByStarrLuxuryCars - By partnering with one of the hottest hotels in town, Starr Luxury Cars are offering guests staying at Hotel Café Royal a taste of the exceptional car hire service their company provides.

Pairing 5-star hospitality with 5-star transport is a no-brainer and for those guests staying in the Signature Suites, they’ll have access to some of the best cars in the world to enjoy London life in the fast lane.

From 11 May until the end of September 2022, guests booked in for two nights or more will be able to choose from a range of high-performance cars such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bugatti to name just a few. The exclusive fleet will be available for people to enjoy around London and beyond, experiencing just a taste of the prestigious service Starr Luxury Cars offer.

Disrupting the car hire market with his instant booking business model, founder Ikenna Ordor has made hiring and driving high-performing vehicles accessible to anyone with a license. Having spotted a gap in the market for his unique and easy-to-use hire service, Ordor created a prestigious service for those wanting luxury transport at the click of a button.

As a company, Starr Luxury Cars is entirely focused on delivering the highest quality cars quickly, with Ordor having focused much of his energy on building the largest luxury fleet in the UK. Creating a semi-automated service for clients, Starr Luxury Cars over-delivers every time, sending a vehicle directly to your door the next day without having to speak to anyone.

If you’re looking for a chauffeur service or need luxury transportation for a special event, Starr Luxury Car has you covered too with a number of options to suit your needs.

Having a passion for luxury cars himself, Ordor has worked to build a reliable network of fleet managers around the UK, supplying some of the best performing electric and traditional supercars from Rolls Royce, Audi, and Jaguar to Tesla and Mercedes.

With a significant rise in international tourism creating more demand for hire car companies, Ordor has placed Starr Luxury Cars well ahead of the curve and ready to meet increasing demand. By partnering with one of London’s most prestigious hotels, Starr Luxury Cars become a seamless extension of the 5-star service their guests expect and create more options for the car hire company.

For now, the focus for Starr Luxury Cars is going international, connecting LA, Miami, and Atlanta with the flawless service from Starr Luxury Cars. As Ordor previously mentioned in his Forbes interview; “We need to be in every Tier 1 city. Monaco, Nigeria, Geneva, Paris, Dubai are huge tourist spots and we want you to have better access to luxury cars there”.

