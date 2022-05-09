RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

So Fresh announces partnership with two leading fitness centers in Lagos

...opens outlets in iFitness and Fitness Central Gyms

So Fresh Outlet Opening
So Fresh Outlet Opening

From running healthy lifestyle campaigns like the “Eat Clean Challenge” and “10k Daily Steps Challenge,’ to partnering with hospitals in Lagos and now opening new outlets in fitness centres, the grand plan of Nigeria’s leading healthy food company, So Fresh is very clear, to spread the message of healthy living to as many Nigerians as possible.

The company recently announced their partnerships with two of the leading fitness centres in Lagos; Fitness Central and iFitness. In this light, three new So Fresh outlets have been established within two Fitness Central outlets and another at the iFitness outlet.

When asked why So Fresh has decided to enter this partnership with fitness centres and gyms, Mr Olagoke Balogun, the Chief Executive Officer of So Fresh said: “Fitness centres have the same goal as we do, to help Nigerians live healthier, fitter, and happier lives. A lot of lifestyle factors contribute to making a person attain this healthy state, including the type and quality of the food that they eat, as well as how active they are. So, this partnership helps us leverage each other’s unique proposition to spread the healthy lifestyle message broadly in our communities”

He further explained that the company, So Fresh, has plans to reach more Nigerians because it understands how important living healthy will be to Africans in the coming years. This was always the mission from the opening of the first So Fresh restaurant back in 2010, he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity are leading global risks to health.” Therefore, good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy body weight are essential parts of a person’s overall health and well-being. Together, these 3 factors, help reduce person’s risk of developing serious health conditions and managing health conditions, so they do not worsen over time.

Every day, Nigerians get to be more aware of the impact of what they eat, good rest and exercise, thanks to brands like So Fresh and its partners.

The state of health of the So Fresh consumer remains the priority hence the continuous drive by the organization to go beyond just a commercially minded healthy food chain brand to helping Nigerians live a healthy lifestyle through several interesting healthy lifestyle focused initiatives.

#FeatureBySoFresh

