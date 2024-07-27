ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 signs you're an overthinker

Oghenerume Progress

Overthinking can be a significant impediment to both mental and physical well-being.

Are you an overthinker? [Shutterstock]
Are you an overthinker? [Shutterstock]

Have you ever found yourself caught in a whirlwind of thoughts, plans, and worries and you are wondering if you are overthinking things?

Recommended articles

While some level of reflection and planning is necessary, overthinking can be a significant impediment to both mental and physical well-being.

Here are some telltale signs that you might be an overthinker:

ADVERTISEMENT

Overthinkers often struggle with decision-making, no matter how trivial the choice may be. The need to consider every possible outcome and scenario can lead to analysis paralysis, where the decision is postponed indefinitely.

If you frequently find yourself replaying past conversations or events in your mind, scrutinising every detail and wondering what you could have done differently, you're likely an overthinker. This constant rumination can prevent you from moving forward and enjoying the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you often over analyse social interactions, wondering if you said the right thing or if someone might have taken your words the wrong way? Overthinkers tend to dissect every conversation, trying to read between the lines and second-guessing their actions.

Are you an overthinker? [Couples]
Are you an overthinker? [Couples] Pulse Ghana

Overthinkers often seek validation from others to calm their anxieties. They may repeatedly ask for opinions or reassurance about their decisions and thoughts, needing external confirmation to feel at ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letting go of mistakes, perceived failures, or hurtful comments can be particularly challenging for overthinkers. They tend to hold onto these experiences, allowing them to fester and negatively impact their self-esteem and mental health.

The constant mental chatter and worry can make it hard for overthinkers to wind down at night. Insomnia or restless sleep can be a direct consequence of an overactive mind that can't seem to switch off.

For some people, their overthinking mind leads to this desire for everything to be perfect. They end up having unrealistic expectations and disappointment. The fear of making mistakes or not meeting high standards can be paralysing, preventing them from taking risks or trying new things.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are guilty of the above, you can try to break the cycle by;

Recognising that you are an overthinker and practicing techniques such as meditation and deep breathing which can help you stay grounded in the present moment and reduce the tendency to ruminate.

You can also give yourself a specific amount of time to make decisions and stick to it, which can help prevent analysis paralysis.

By addressing these habits and implementing healthy coping mechanisms, you can move towards a more peaceful and balanced mindset.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs you're an overthinker

7 signs you're an overthinker

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

3 benefits of placing slices of cucumber on your eyes

3 benefits of placing slices of cucumber on your eyes

How to balance work, school and family life like Stonebwoy

How to balance work, school and family life like Stonebwoy

Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Why We Broke Up: He said I was too fat and I was starving myself for him

Why We Broke Up: He said I was too fat and I was starving myself for him

Celine Dion’s remarkable comeback as history is made at 2024 Paris Olympics

Celine Dion’s remarkable comeback as history is made at 2024 Paris Olympics

Team Ghana dazzles at Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony with stunning attire

Team Ghana dazzles at Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony with stunning attire

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

These are the world's 10 strongest passports in 2024

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

How to cope with loneliness in a long-distance relationship [freepik]

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Cardiovascular diseases have remained a leading cause of death globally [iStock]

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do