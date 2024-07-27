While some level of reflection and planning is necessary, overthinking can be a significant impediment to both mental and physical well-being.

7 signs you're an overthinker

Here are some telltale signs that you might be an overthinker:

1. Difficulty making decisions

Overthinkers often struggle with decision-making, no matter how trivial the choice may be. The need to consider every possible outcome and scenario can lead to analysis paralysis, where the decision is postponed indefinitely.

2. Replaying past events

If you frequently find yourself replaying past conversations or events in your mind, scrutinising every detail and wondering what you could have done differently, you're likely an overthinker. This constant rumination can prevent you from moving forward and enjoying the present.

3. Overanalysing interactions

Do you often over analyse social interactions, wondering if you said the right thing or if someone might have taken your words the wrong way? Overthinkers tend to dissect every conversation, trying to read between the lines and second-guessing their actions.

4. Seeking constant reassurance

Overthinkers often seek validation from others to calm their anxieties. They may repeatedly ask for opinions or reassurance about their decisions and thoughts, needing external confirmation to feel at ease.

5. Struggling to let go

Letting go of mistakes, perceived failures, or hurtful comments can be particularly challenging for overthinkers. They tend to hold onto these experiences, allowing them to fester and negatively impact their self-esteem and mental health.

6. Difficulty Sleeping

The constant mental chatter and worry can make it hard for overthinkers to wind down at night. Insomnia or restless sleep can be a direct consequence of an overactive mind that can't seem to switch off.

7. Perfectionism

For some people, their overthinking mind leads to this desire for everything to be perfect. They end up having unrealistic expectations and disappointment. The fear of making mistakes or not meeting high standards can be paralysing, preventing them from taking risks or trying new things.

If you are guilty of the above, you can try to break the cycle by;

Recognising that you are an overthinker and practicing techniques such as meditation and deep breathing which can help you stay grounded in the present moment and reduce the tendency to ruminate.

You can also give yourself a specific amount of time to make decisions and stick to it, which can help prevent analysis paralysis.