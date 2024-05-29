7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

A narcissist is someone who is overly focused on themselves and their needs, at the expense of others. This kind of behaviour can be confusing and hurtful.

Here are seven signs that might indicate you're in a relationship with a narcissist.

1. They always talk about themselves

A narcissist loves to be the centre of attention. They dominate conversations, talking about their achievements, interests, and problems without showing much interest in you or your life. If you find that your partner rarely asks about your day or listens to your stories, this might be a red flag.

2. They lack empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. Narcissists struggle with this.

They might dismiss your feelings, make fun of your emotions, or seem uninterested when you're upset. This can make you feel lonely and unsupported.

3. They need constant praise

Narcissists crave admiration and validation. They need to be praised and appreciated all the time. If your partner constantly seeks compliments and gets upset if they don't receive enough attention, this could be a sign of narcissism.

4. They are very charming—at first

At the beginning of the relationship, a narcissist can be extremely charming and attentive. They might shower you with compliments and gifts. However, this behaviour often changes once they feel they have "won" you over. The charm fades, and their true self begins to show.

5. They have a sense of entitlement

Narcissists believe they deserve special treatment and get frustrated or angry when things don't go their way.

They might expect you to cater to their needs without considering yours. This sense of entitlement can lead to unfair and one-sided relationships.

6. They manipulate and gaslight

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation where someone makes you doubt your own reality. Narcissists are skilled at this. They might lie, twist facts, or deny things they've said or done to make you question your memory and sanity. This can be very confusing and damaging.

7. They don't handle criticism well

Even small criticisms can be a big deal for a narcissist. They might react with anger, denial, or even try to turn the blame on you. If your partner can't accept feedback without becoming defensive or hostile, this is a worrying sign.

Because of their self-centred behaviour, narcissists struggle to maintain long-term relationships. They might have a history of broken friendships or relationships. If your partner doesn't seem to have lasting connections, this could be a clue.

What to do next

Recognising these signs is the first step. If you think you're in a relationship with a narcissist, it's important to seek support. Talk to friends, family, or a therapist about your experiences. They can offer valuable perspectives and help you decide on the best course of action.

It's also crucial to set boundaries. Make it clear what behaviours are unacceptable and stick to your limits. In some cases, ending the relationship might be the healthiest option. This can be difficult, but your well-being should always come first. Surround yourself with supportive people who care about you and your happiness.