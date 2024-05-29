ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

Anna Ajayi

You deserve to be in a relationship where you feel valued and respected.

Are you dating a nacissist? [AtlantaDivorceLaw]
Are you dating a nacissist? [AtlantaDivorceLaw]

Being in a relationship can be wonderful, but sometimes, it can also be very challenging. One of the toughest situations is when you might be in a relationship with a narcissist.

Recommended articles

A narcissist is someone who is overly focused on themselves and their needs, at the expense of others. This kind of behaviour can be confusing and hurtful.

Here are seven signs that might indicate you're in a relationship with a narcissist.

ADVERTISEMENT

A narcissist loves to be the centre of attention. They dominate conversations, talking about their achievements, interests, and problems without showing much interest in you or your life. If you find that your partner rarely asks about your day or listens to your stories, this might be a red flag.

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. Narcissists struggle with this.

Narcissist lack empathy [GraceBeing]
Narcissist lack empathy [GraceBeing] Pulse Nigeria

They might dismiss your feelings, make fun of your emotions, or seem uninterested when you're upset. This can make you feel lonely and unsupported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narcissists crave admiration and validation. They need to be praised and appreciated all the time. If your partner constantly seeks compliments and gets upset if they don't receive enough attention, this could be a sign of narcissism.

At the beginning of the relationship, a narcissist can be extremely charming and attentive. They might shower you with compliments and gifts. However, this behaviour often changes once they feel they have "won" you over. The charm fades, and their true self begins to show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narcissists believe they deserve special treatment and get frustrated or angry when things don't go their way.

Narcissists have a sense of entitlement [LinkedIn]
Narcissists have a sense of entitlement [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

They might expect you to cater to their needs without considering yours. This sense of entitlement can lead to unfair and one-sided relationships.

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation where someone makes you doubt your own reality. Narcissists are skilled at this. They might lie, twist facts, or deny things they've said or done to make you question your memory and sanity. This can be very confusing and damaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even small criticisms can be a big deal for a narcissist. They might react with anger, denial, or even try to turn the blame on you. If your partner can't accept feedback without becoming defensive or hostile, this is a worrying sign.

Because of their self-centred behaviour, narcissists struggle to maintain long-term relationships. They might have a history of broken friendships or relationships. If your partner doesn't seem to have lasting connections, this could be a clue.

Recognising these signs is the first step. If you think you're in a relationship with a narcissist, it's important to seek support. Talk to friends, family, or a therapist about your experiences. They can offer valuable perspectives and help you decide on the best course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's also crucial to set boundaries. Make it clear what behaviours are unacceptable and stick to your limits. In some cases, ending the relationship might be the healthiest option. This can be difficult, but your well-being should always come first. Surround yourself with supportive people who care about you and your happiness.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South East students entrepreneurs, innovation conference records massive success

South East students entrepreneurs, innovation conference records massive success

A simple guide to breast self-exams every woman should know

A simple guide to breast self-exams every woman should know

7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

5 oldest known sculptures in the world

5 oldest known sculptures in the world

Twentieth anniversary celebration of BATN foundation

Twentieth anniversary celebration of BATN foundation

DIY Recipes: Here is a quick way to make palm nut soup

DIY Recipes: Here is a quick way to make palm nut soup

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process

3 ways you can restore your hairline

3 ways you can restore your hairline

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Hypo bleach shines at 2024 AMVCA with 'Express Your Immaculate 2.0'

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

Do you need to poop every day? Science has the answer

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

The gladiatorial games [Quora]

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

Stop looking for closure

5 reasons you shouldn't ask for closure when a relationship ends