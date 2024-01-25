ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Sexual Bucket List: 10 adventures to spice up your love life

Anna Ajayi

The idea of a 'Sexual Bucket List' is to explore and enjoy each other's company in new and exciting ways.

Try new things to spice up your relationship [Flickr]
Try new things to spice up your relationship [Flickr]

Recommended articles

For the daring couple looking to add a dash of excitement to their love lives, why not consider creating a 'Sexual Bucket List'? This list can include new experiences, fantasies, or adventures you and your partner wish to explore together.

Being honest about your desires and limits, and respecting your partner’s, is key to a fulfilling and adventurous sex life.

Here are ten thrilling ideas to get you started:

ADVERTISEMENT

Break the monotony of the bedroom scene. Consider getting intimate in a different part of your home, or if you're feeling particularly adventurous, somewhere more exotic like a secluded beach or a cosy cabin in the woods.

Unleash your inner actor or actress. Role-playing can be a fun way to explore different fantasies and dynamics in your relationship. Whether it's a classic doctor-nurse scenario or something more creative, the sky's the limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, a change of scenery can work wonders. Plan a romantic trip with your partner – it could be a staycation or an exotic holiday. The new environment can rekindle the romance and intimacy.

Spice things up by focusing on the senses. Blindfolds, feathers, scented candles, and massage oils can add an element of surprise and excitement to your intimate moments.

Whether it's a new sexual position or learning tantric sex, exploring new techniques together can enhance your sexual experience and bring you closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a world of gadgets designed to enhance sexual pleasure. Exploring them with your partner can add a new dimension to your intimacy.

For those interested in a little kink and BDSM, light bondage could be an exciting addition. Remember, this should always be a consensual and safe experience for both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Write down fantasies or desires on pieces of paper and put them in a jar. Take turns drawing from the jar and acting out the fantasies. It's a fun and spontaneous way to explore new things.

Challenge each other to something new each month. It keeps the anticipation high and ensures a continuous exploration of each other's desires and boundaries.

Food can be a powerful aphrodisiac, so why not turn mealtime into a sensual experience? Blindfold each other and feed each other bites of delicious, finger-licking food. Explore different textures, temperatures, and flavours, while enjoying the playful teasing and the anticipation of each bite. This is a fun way to combine intimacy with culinary exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of a 'Sexual Bucket List' is to explore and enjoy each other's company in new and exciting ways. It's about strengthening the bond and keeping the spark alive in your relationship. Happy exploring!

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 simple practices for self-love and embracing imperfections

5 simple practices for self-love and embracing imperfections

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Sexual Bucket List: 10 adventures to spice up your love life

Sexual Bucket List: 10 adventures to spice up your love life

How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

Dating app dos and don'ts for young adults in search of real connection

Dating app dos and don'ts for young adults in search of real connection

ETSRL Music and Nasboi's Umbrella Cocktail Party: A spectacular night of music extravaganza

ETSRL Music and Nasboi's Umbrella Cocktail Party: A spectacular night of music extravaganza

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Why most airplanes are painted white

Why most airplanes are painted white

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

Koose powder

DIY Recipes: How to make koose (akara) powder at home

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke