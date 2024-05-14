ADVERTISEMENT
7 safe and effective exercise routines throughout pregnancy

Anna Ajayi

Exercising during pregnancy is recommended.

Exercise routines for pregnant women [AmericanHeartAssociation]
Pregnancy is a special time when taking care of your health becomes even more important, not just for you, but for your baby too.

Staying active can help you feel better, reduce stress, and make it easier for your body to adjust as your baby grows.

Exercising during pregnancy is not only safe; it's recommended. Activities like walking, swimming, and other gentle exercises can help manage weight, improve circulation, boost mood, and enhance sleep. However, it's important to choose exercises that are safe and appropriate for each stage of your pregnancy.

Exercising during pregnancy is recommended [FluidYoga]
Before starting any exercise routine, it's a good idea to talk with your doctor, especially if you haven’t been very active before. Once you have the green light, you can engage in regular, moderate exercise. Here are seven great exercises that are generally considered safe and beneficial throughout pregnancy:

Walking is one of the easiest and safest exercises for pregnant women. It keeps you fit without jarring your knees and ankles and is safe throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

Swimming excercise [WhattoExpect]
Swimming and water workouts are some of the best exercises during pregnancy. The water supports your weight, which helps protect your back and pelvis from strain. Swimming also works both your arms and legs, providing a full-body workout.

Prenatal yoga not only keeps you limber but also helps you relax and manage stress. Yoga routines designed for pregnant women focus on breathing and meditating techniques that can help during labour and delivery.

Low-impact aerobics [BabyCentre]
Aerobics classes designed for pregnant women help keep your heart healthy while minimising stress on your joints. These classes are a fun way to exercise and often include music and group activities.

Cycling on a stationary bike is another good way to get a heart-pumping workout without the risk of falling or putting too much pressure on your joints. As your belly grows, a regular bike might not be comfortable, so a stationary bike is a great alternative.

Strength training [Sweatapp]
Maintaining muscle tone during pregnancy can help you carry the weight you gain as you grow bigger. Use light weights and avoid lifting heavy loads or lying flat on your back, especially after the first trimester.

Stretching is important to keep your body flexible during pregnancy. Focus on areas that need extra attention, like your lower back and hips. Gentle stretching can also help reduce muscle tension and enhance relaxation.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when exercising during pregnancy:

  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout.
  • Don’t overdo it: If you can't talk normally while exercising, you're probably pushing yourself too hard.
  • Wear supportive clothing: A good sports bra and shoes that offer good support are essential.
  • Listen to your body: If you feel tired or unwell, take a break. Always be aware of your body’s needs and limitations.
Always listen to your body [CakeMaternity]
1. Is it safe to start exercising if I wasn’t active before pregnancy?

Yes, but start slow. Begin with walking or swimming, and gradually increase your activity level.

2. How long can I continue to exercise during my pregnancy?

For most women, it's safe to continue exercising until birth, as long as there are no complications and your doctor agrees.

3. Can exercise cause premature labour?

Regular, moderate exercise does not cause premature birth. In fact, active women are less likely to have premature labour.

Exercising during pregnancy can be a wonderful way to enhance your health and well-being along with your baby’s. By choosing safe and effective exercises like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga, you can keep your body strong and flexible.

Always listen to your body and speak with your doctor to tailor the best exercise routine for your pregnancy journey.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

