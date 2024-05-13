Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Monday.

Babaji, who is also the Head of the Psychiatric department at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Bauchi, said that poor attendance at antenatal clinics and other psycho-social factors also resulted in a high prevalence rate of the disease.

“We have our clinic days three times a week and during these days we always register 15 new clients.

“About 80 women are always on admission, but they were discharged in two weeks. This depression is related to moods either being over-sad or over-happy.

“Women should be encouraged to attend antenatal clinics and be supported throughout their pregnancy day and after delivery by spouses and families.

“Delayed or prolonged labour and malnutrition are causes of psychiatric problems in women which is postpartum depression,” he said.

On intellectual disability in children between the neo-natal to five years, Babaji said that severe malnutrition could pose a challenge to a child's mental health.

He listed other ailments that could lead to a child's intellectual disability including pneumonia, malaria, urinary tract infection, and convulsion.

