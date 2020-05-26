Nigerian footballer Wilfred Ndidi and his wife Fortunate are celebrating their first anniversary as husband and wife.

Ndidi who has represented the Super Eagles of Nigeria 36 times, wedded his longtime partner Fortunate in May 2019.

On the first anniversary of their wedding, the couple took to social media to celebrate each other.

“Cheers to our 1 year wedding anniversary,” the player who plays for Leicester City wrote on Instagram.

“Happy wedding anniversary best friend,” his wife Fortunate said.

Ndidi and Fortunate have known each other for a long time before the player signed his first football professional contract in December 2014.

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl, Jaina.