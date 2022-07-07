Why ‘like’ is more important than love when choosing a life partner

These feelings make them want to be around the person they love, talk to them always, engage in sexual activities, and do everything to please them and make them happy.

Love is truly a beautiful thing, and real love is unconditional because it isn’t attached to anything, it simply exists, ‘I love you because you are.”

However, these strong emotions should not be at the fore of your mind when you want to choose a life partner - this is because love can be such a blinding feeling.

It can make you minimize their faults, accept their flaws and even gaslight yourself when they treat you bad.

One of the most important things you should look out for when choosing a life partner is compatibility.

Compatibility includes but goes deeper than shared values, religion, tribe and other similarities that you might have with them.

It also includes liking the kind of person that they are. For example, if you go to a party, does your partner love to greet everyone there? dance wildly on the dance floor? and is the last one to leave the party while you are the opposite?

What if your partner loves to stockpile laundry and doesn’t mind the house being a mess? ‘everything is not scattered, I know where they are'' is the reply to the mess they’ve made or what if your partner loves to go out, but you’d rather stay home all day?

Opposites might seem attractive in the beginning, but in the long run, they cause a lot of fights.

So, think about it, do you like them? Do you like their character, their outlook on life and how they treat people? What are their habits? Can you live with them or do they irritate you?