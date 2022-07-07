RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why ‘like’ is more important than love when choosing a life partner

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The saying, ‘opposites attract’ isn't always right.

You have to like your partner
You have to like your partner

When people say they are in love, they are often referring to an uncontrollable feeling of ‘butterflies’ in their belly.

Recommended articles

These feelings make them want to be around the person they love, talk to them always, engage in sexual activities, and do everything to please them and make them happy.

Love is truly a beautiful thing, and real love is unconditional because it isn’t attached to anything, it simply exists, ‘I love you because you are.”

However, these strong emotions should not be at the fore of your mind when you want to choose a life partner - this is because love can be such a blinding feeling.

It can make you minimize their faults, accept their flaws and even gaslight yourself when they treat you bad.

One of the most important things you should look out for when choosing a life partner is compatibility.

Compatibility includes but goes deeper than shared values, religion, tribe and other similarities that you might have with them.

It also includes liking the kind of person that they are. For example, if you go to a party, does your partner love to greet everyone there? dance wildly on the dance floor? and is the last one to leave the party while you are the opposite?

What if your partner loves to stockpile laundry and doesn’t mind the house being a mess? ‘everything is not scattered, I know where they are'' is the reply to the mess they’ve made or what if your partner loves to go out, but you’d rather stay home all day?

Opposites might seem attractive in the beginning, but in the long run, they cause a lot of fights.

So, think about it, do you like them? Do you like their character, their outlook on life and how they treat people? What are their habits? Can you live with them or do they irritate you?

After some months, the honeymoon stage would have been over and if you are married to them, you have to live with them for the rest of your life. To make your life enjoyable and bearable, they should be someone you actually like.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why ‘like’ is more important than love when choosing a life partner

Why ‘like’ is more important than love when choosing a life partner

Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection

Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's couture collection

5 reasons fashion enthusiasts need to get their PVCs

5 reasons fashion enthusiasts need to get their PVCs

5 ways to get a snatched waist without surgery

5 ways to get a snatched waist without surgery

2 great reasons never to steam your vagina

2 great reasons never to steam your vagina

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

Should celebrities and influencers walk runways?

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

15 ridiculous laws that can get you arrested when you travel abroad

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Trending

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

Couple in bed

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Woman stares blankly into space [Credit: All This]