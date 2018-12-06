Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

What the regularity of sex says about your relationship

This is what the regularity of sex says about your relationship

In summary, the more the better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to set the mood for fireworks sex on lovers' day play

Making love.

(Shutterstock)

Although it has to be said that this is usually not an accurate way to determine the happiness in a relationship because some people have learnt how to cover up their internal issues with external shows of love and public displays of affection.

Regardless there is still a lot to be learnt from observing the way partners speak, touch, and generally relate with each other.

Having said that, this is what the regularity of sex says about your relationships:

1. Twice a day

This is “typical of a very very very happy relationship – relaxation/honeymoon ecstatsy.”

2. Daily

“Typical of a very happy marriage.”

 

3. Every other day

“Typical of a harmonious marriage, especially in working couples.”

ALSO READ: Why good sex keeps people in bad relationships

4. Once a week

“Typical of marriage experiencing pressures of life”

5. Twice a month

"Typical of a disharmonious marriage, especially life in-between quarrels/storms."

Best Valentine's day sex experience. play The more sex a couple has, the more indicative of a happy marriage it is. (Shutterstock)

 

6. Once a month

"Typical of a marriage in co-existence – uninterested in each other."

7. Once two-three months

"Typical of a marriage in serious disharmony – unfaithfulness/adultery."

8. Once a year

"Typical of total breakdown of marriage and virtual divorce."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 5 sneaky ways men ask women for sex in relationshipsbullet
2 McShayn's Love Thread: Maybe women are actually worse cheats than menbullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Men! See these lowkey signs that your babe isn't enjoying sex with you
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl doesn't say "I love you"
Why you should go slow and steady into a new relationship
How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
Ladies! Here is one major reason why guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after a while
5 sneaky ways men ask women for sex in relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I know what he really wants from me?
Throwback Thursday: Rihanna teaches how best to dump a player in 'Take A Bow'
Dating as a single mum? Here are 7 tips you should consider taking

Relationships & Weddings

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups
This is why men are more hurt by breakups than women
Ladies, are you giving just sex to your boo on Valentine’s day?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How can I be sure of what I really want in a relationship?
Lovers.
Marriage is not a reward for good behaviour
Here are questions you partner wants you to stay off during sex
Guys, here are questions you should never ask a woman during sex
X
Advertisement