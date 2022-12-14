Want to know why talking stages always fail? Twitter users share hilarious reasons

1. Asking/demanding for money

Most people will run as far as they can if the person they are getting to know starts demanding money in the most entitled way possible.

2. Comments on their physical appearance

If you start commenting on a person’s physical appearance in such a way that indicates you don’t like how they look, then don’t be mad if they leave you on read and ghost you.

3. Unwarranted sexual advances

Most people hate when a person comes on too strongly sexually, especially women. It just means all the man is after is sex.

4. Their online personality

The way people present themselves online can be such a huge ick, that includes how they type/chat, their statuses and the way they can carry on conversations. No one wants to keep chatting with someone they find boring or irritating.

5. Miscellaneous