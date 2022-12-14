ADVERTISEMENT
Want to know why talking stages always fail? Twitter users share hilarious reasons

Temi Iwalaiye

Going through Twitter replies, we have come up with five reasons why talking stages fail.

A question was asked on Twitter about why people stopped talking stages and although the answers were filled with comical and hilarious responses, it still sheds light on why many talking stages fail.

Most people will run as far as they can if the person they are getting to know starts demanding money in the most entitled way possible.

If you start commenting on a person’s physical appearance in such a way that indicates you don’t like how they look, then don’t be mad if they leave you on read and ghost you.

Most people hate when a person comes on too strongly sexually, especially women. It just means all the man is after is sex.

The way people present themselves online can be such a huge ick, that includes how they type/chat, their statuses and the way they can carry on conversations. No one wants to keep chatting with someone they find boring or irritating.

Sometimes, there is no real reason, but just icks, irrational and general dispositions that they cannot handle.

