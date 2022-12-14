Want to know why talking stages always fail? Twitter users share hilarious reasons

A question was asked on Twitter about why people stopped talking stages and although the answers were filled with comical and hilarious responses, it still sheds light on why many talking stages fail.
Going through Twitter replies, we have come up with five reasons why talking stages fail.
1. Asking/demanding for money
Most people will run as far as they can if the person they are getting to know starts demanding money in the most entitled way possible.
2. Comments on their physical appearance
If you start commenting on a person’s physical appearance in such a way that indicates you don’t like how they look, then don’t be mad if they leave you on read and ghost you.
3. Unwarranted sexual advances
Most people hate when a person comes on too strongly sexually, especially women. It just means all the man is after is sex.
4. Their online personality
The way people present themselves online can be such a huge ick, that includes how they type/chat, their statuses and the way they can carry on conversations. No one wants to keep chatting with someone they find boring or irritating.
5. Miscellaneous
Sometimes, there is no real reason, but just icks, irrational and general dispositions that they cannot handle.
