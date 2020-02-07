If you're ready to take your relationship to the next level and you don't know when to propose, valentine's day is your best bet.

Since Valentine's day is synonymous to love, you can propose to your partner as a way of celebrating the event. One thing you're sure of is that your partner will love the surprise. Your valentine's day will be memorable with this idea of the proposal.

This article will give you some proposal ideas that would relate to Valentine's day and also leave your partner stunned. Below are some of the proposal ideas you can try.

1. Recreate your first date

The first date is obviously very special to you both and recreating it would be so cheesy. It would bring back memories and rekindle the love. The night will be complete the night after popping the question. Make it more interesting by ordering the same food you ordered and the same music that was playing.

2. A surprise getaway

On the calendar, this year's valentine's day falls on a Friday, which means you can have a weekend getaway with your lover. A surprise getaway will prepare your partner's excitement for the news. This is a classic and memorable;e way of proposing to your partner as it would stay memorable.

3. Skywriting

Skywriting is one of the most unique ways of proposing to your partner [The Skywriters] The Skywriter

This is one of the most unique ways of proposing to your partner. It's not the regular proposal and not so expensive. All you need to do is contact a company that's involved in skywriting and get your proposal in full gear. A beach would be the perfect location for this.