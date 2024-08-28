3 countries that pay single people to get married

This leads to a low birth rate, which is detrimental to the economy. When people don’t marry, they often don’t have children, resulting in an ageing population that cannot contribute as effectively to economic growth.

To counter this, many countries offer incentives for married couples.

Germany, Italy, Iceland, Singapore, France, the Netherlands, Russia, Luxembourg, and others allow married couples to be taxed jointly rather than individually, which can lower their tax burden.

Singapore and Russia also provide loans and housing benefits to married couples. Additionally, some countries even offer financial incentives for single people to get married.

Countries that pay people to get married

1. Japan

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 countries where cheating on your spouse can get you imprisoned or killed

In Japan, newlywed couples can receive up to 600,000 yen ($5,700) to cover their rent and other living expenses if they live in a municipality that has adopted Japan's newlywed support program.

2. Hungary

Hungary provides couples who married before the bride's 41st birthday with subsidised loans of up to 10 million forints ($33,000).

The Hungarian government is granting married couples a 10 million-forint (about €30,590) loan that they are not required to repay if they have three children.

3. South Korea

South Korea is known for its declining marriage rate. Couples who find love in South Korea and make it to the altar could earn between $64,000 and $85,000.

If the pilot experiment is successful, they plan intends to expand the program in 2025 to include international nationals who work or live in the region.

There are rumours that women don’t want to get married to South Korean men because they aren’t treated well by them.