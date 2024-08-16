ADVERTISEMENT
Who benefits most from getting married, men or women?

Temi Iwalaiye

How beneficial is the institution of marriage to both genders?

Who benefits most from getting married, the man or woman? [Instagram/blvkweddings]
Who benefits most from getting married, the man or woman? [Instagram/blvkweddings]

Marriage is a cornerstone of society, forming the basic structure from which communities are built.

Also, getting married is desired by most people, and many people feel unfulfilled unless they are married.

People celebrate the institution of marriage with great fanfare and happiness, viewing it as a remarkable milestone.

The question of who benefits more from marriage, men or women, is a multifaceted one, shaped by cultural, societal, economic, and individual circumstances.

Researchers have uncovered various insights about who benefits from marriage, though certain general patterns emerge.

  1. Longevity and improved physical and mental health: Research indicates that married men live longer and in better health as a result of the emotional support and care they receive while married.
  2. Social stability: Marriage promotes societal acceptance, which reduces emotions of loneliness and isolation.
  3. Domestic help: For many men, getting married means having someone who cares for your home, cleans, cooks, and helps with laundry and other household chores.
  4. Sex and intimacy: A marriage is a proper way to experience one sexual desire without fear and enjoy true intimacy.
Benefits of getting married [iStock]
Benefits of getting married [iStock]

ALSO READ: Why men leave long-term relationships and marry women they just met

  1. Financial security: Married women benefit from financial security. Particularly if their partner contributes considerably to household income. Some women give up all the household expenses and bills for their husbands to pay.
  2. Societal acceptance: Many societies stigmatise unmarried women, leading some to view marriage as a means of societal acceptance and recognition as a responsible adult.
  3. Protection: In most societies, men are supposed to defend and protect their families. A married woman tends to feel more safe and secure with her husband around. Not to mention he does the heavy lifting chores.
  4. Co-parenting: Rather than being a single parent, marriage enables women to have the support of their husbands while raising children.
  5. Sex and intimacy: A marriage is a proper way to experience one sexual desire without fear and enjoy true intimacy.
Benefits of getting married [Naijaloaded]
Benefits of getting married [Naijaloaded]

ALSO READ: Why the average man will die before his wife

Marriage can be difficult for women due to inequality caused by financial overdependence, disproportionate domestic duties, the burden of childcare, stress, and decreased autonomy.

Men may also be stressed because of the conventional roles of being a protector and provider and the strain of being the primary breadwinner.

The advantages of marriage differ depending on cultural norms, gender roles, and societal expectations. In progressive cultures, men and women profit more evenly. A healthy, supportive marriage benefits both partners equally.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

