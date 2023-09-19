ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 countries where cheating on your spouse can get you imprisoned or killed

Temi Iwalaiye

Adultery is a big deal, but how big of a deal is it? Well, big enough to get you killed in some countries.

Countries where you can get arrested for cheating [pexels/istockphoto]
Countries where you can get arrested for cheating [pexels/istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Here are five countries where adultery is a crime:

Indonesia's Sharia law prohibits adultery, with a nine-month jail sentence for those caught. Although the government does not have cheating-related laws, many Muslims in the country follow Sharia. In Aceh province, the government has created a law prohibiting being alone with someone of the opposite sex and adultery.

ADVERTISEMENT

States in Northern Nigeria still follow Sharia law, and some of it has been encoded in the Penal Code.

Adultery is a criminal offense under the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria. Sections 387 and 388 stipulate imprisonment for two years and/or a fine for adultery.

Adultery is not a crime in southern Nigeria.

Adultery is a crime in these countries [pexels]
Adultery is a crime in these countries [pexels] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In Taiwan, adultery is punishable by four months in jail for the third party involved, while cheating spouses can face a year. Taiwan's Minister of Culture, Lung Ying-tai, expressed her desire to abolish the law, but a 2013 survey revealed that 82.2% of respondents support keeping it in place.

In the Philippines, people who engage in sexual intercourse with someone other than their spouse can face jail time, as can the person they cheat with. Women who cheat on their spouses can face up to six years in jail, while men can face up to four and a half years.

If a man cheats on his wife, the woman he cheated with is sentenced to exile for four years and one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Somalia, anyone who has ever been married—even a divorcee—and who has had an affair is liable to be found guilty of adultery, punishable by stoning to death. An unmarried person who has sex before marriage is liable to be given 100 lashes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

5 things about Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian who's British Vogue's new editor

5 things about Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian who's British Vogue's new editor

5 countries where cheating on your spouse can get you imprisoned or killed

5 countries where cheating on your spouse can get you imprisoned or killed

How Nigerian celebrities showed up at London Fashion Week

How Nigerian celebrities showed up at London Fashion Week

5 signs you are not husband material and women should avoid you

5 signs you are not husband material and women should avoid you

6 silent glow-ups we need to make viral in real life

6 silent glow-ups we need to make viral in real life

Chukwuyem Eledan stuns in KinginSinceBirth clothing collection for Fall 2023

Chukwuyem Eledan stuns in KinginSinceBirth clothing collection for Fall 2023

Here are 3 reasons you should skip breakfast

Here are 3 reasons you should skip breakfast

Google experts answer your top most searched questions on AI

Google experts answer your top most searched questions on AI

All For You: Get Cold Stone real Idan deals this September

All For You: Get Cold Stone real Idan deals this September

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Temi Otedola

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Temi Otedola

How to adopt and afford an expensive taste for your closet

How to adopt and afford an expensive taste for your closet

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Polygamy

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Would you consider dating someone with significant age difference? [Electric Literature]

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

How to have a love affair in the office [bodexng]

How to have a secret lover in the office