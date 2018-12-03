Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding

news

Huge shout out from Pulse Weddings to sweethearts, Abiola and Seun whose Yoriba wedding burst with so much vivid colours, beautiful smiles and unbeatable happy energy.

In one ceremony that’s as full of life and radiant as we like it, the couple performed their traditional wedding rites in accordance with Yoruba culture only few weeks back with friends, family and well wishers coming through for the couple.

As is typical of Yoruba wedding parties, both of the sweethearts, their wedding party and guests all dripped in sauce and brimmed with all the super excitement that make the day one that will never be forgotten in a hurry.

The wedding photos, all superbly shot by Klala Photography and shared in our gallery above are here to make sure of that!