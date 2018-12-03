Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding

Abiola & Seun's Yoruba wedding party is so radiant, so lit! [Photos]

This is some Yoruba wedding bursting with vivid colours and a lot of positive vibes!

  • Published:
Image
Image
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  
  • Photos from Abiola & Seun's radiant Yoruba wedding  Klala Photography  

Huge shout out from Pulse Weddings to sweethearts, Abiola and Seun whose Yoriba wedding burst with so much vivid colours, beautiful smiles and unbeatable happy energy.

In one ceremony that’s as full of life and radiant as we like it, the couple performed their traditional wedding rites in accordance with Yoruba culture only few weeks back with friends, family and well wishers coming through for the couple.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tie the knot in Indian superwedding!

As is typical of Yoruba wedding parties, both of the sweethearts, their wedding party and guests all dripped in sauce and brimmed with all the super excitement  that make the day one that will never be forgotten in a hurry.

The wedding photos, all superbly shot by Klala Photography and shared in our gallery above are here to make sure of that!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single peoplebullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

Here are 3 worst names you can ever call your partner
Babes! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He no longer shows interest in me; please help!
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Indian wedding is a colourful celebration of love!
5 important relationship lessons you can learn from a bad breakup
This unconventional wedding invite is just so amazing! [Photo]
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
Awkward but necessary conversations to have before going on a date with anyone
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy
Wedding Moment: Watch this groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception

Relationships & Weddings

Here are 3 worst names you can ever call your partner
5 ways to recognise a babe in her savage phase aka hoe phase.
Babes! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?
Why are you rushing to get married?
Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are married!
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Indian wedding is a colourful celebration of love!
X
Advertisement