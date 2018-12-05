Priyanka Chopra: 5 foreign celeb weddings we've loved in 2018

news

Just at the dawn of December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their fairytale Indian wedding, and it is one more amazing wedding in a year that has been filled with many exciting celebrity nuptials here at home and also abroad!

Love is borderless, and so is happiness. So with this piece, we spotlight some of our favourite non-Nigerian celebrities who tied the knot in 2018 so far.

A beautiful interracial marriage of two superstars. Priyanka and Nick Jonas, her new husband chose to infuse both of their cultures into their big day and what resulted from that was a two-part wedding and celebrations that lasted up to five whole days, according to Lebanese Weddings!

We have more on the movie-like wedding here and here.

AKA Jon Snow and Ygritte because of their short-lived but passionate onscreen romance in Game Of Thrones, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in June. Theirs was a fan-favourite wedding which held in Scotland and was attended by several of the Game Of Thrones cast. You can see more of their wedding here!

ALSO READ: All the surprise celebrity weddings we've had in 2018 so far!

The royal wedding that held the Internet and social media spellbound from engagement to wedding day! The couple tied the knot in May to such aplomb and we loved, loved them all the way!

Princess Eugenie is the Queen's granddaughter and ninth in line to the British throne. In October, the second royal wedding of year 2018 sees her and Jack Brooskbank tie the knot in another amazing ceremony at St George's Chapel, the same venue of the first royal wedding.

When pop star Justin Bieber and the love of his life, Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement in July, fans and social media users alike were in awe. So when news of their secret wedding popped up in September, we were excited for the couple even though we can't stop imagining what would have happened if they had decided to have a huge wedding party.

Shut down, eh?