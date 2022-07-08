RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Office Romance: 5 people talk about dating their coworkers

Temi Iwalaiye

Can you find love in the office?

Do office romance work [Information Nigeria]

Depending on your office policy, dating in the office might not be prohibited. If it is permissible, would you date a colleague in the office?

I asked five people what they thought of office relationships and if they have been in one or if they would venture into one;

Here are their responses:

"My parents met in the office, my dad was an accountant, and mum was the secretary to the Chairman. I was a love child, so to speak, so they might have been banging in the office. Just kidding, but yeah they met in the office, so I don’t see anything wrong with it.

"I have also dated my colleagues twice, one time, it was bliss and the other time I ‘chopped’ breakfast. I guess I am down for it, but it may or may not work."

"I have dated my coworker before, and it didn’t work out well. If you criticise her work, it felt like a personal attack. She was a very emotional person, and it was always a headache."

"I am naturally playful, and I know how to separate my work from my personal life. If she saw me playing with other women, she would get jealous. It’s much better to be with someone who wants to keep it casual."

"If I keep seeing you every day, and I like you, then I would date you but we have to act normal in the office and not let it interfere with work."

"My sister met her husband when they both worked in the bank, and they are still married. So, I am an advocate for office romance."

"I think it is a good idea to date your coworker, people are just needlessly negative. It is an amazing feeling to work with someone you love. I believe that it would make your work better."

"It's a disaster waiting to happen. I can never date a coworker. I have to see you every day. What if it doesn’t work out? When you break up with someone you need time away from them, and you can’t get that because you get to see them every day."

"Plus, if the person you are dating is subordinate or superior, you won’t be biased in your decision-making - people can even accuse you of being unfair."

"Also, imagine wanting to complain about your boss to your partner, but you can’t because your boss is your partner!”

Interestingly, relationships that begin in the office are more likely to lead to marriage than people who meet through other means.

In a study involving 2,000 adults, 14% of couples who met at work ended up getting married while 11% of those who got introduced through friends got married.

The number of hours we spend with colleagues might marriage a possible consequence as there is more time to establish a stronger bond.

Temi Iwalaiye

Office Romance: 5 people talk about dating their coworkers

