Men! These are 3 signs to know that you satisfy your woman sexually

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If you are doing things right in the 'other room', these are the top signs you will see your woman show.

What makes sex different from every other relationship activity is that it is the only thing you can’t do with anyone else but your partner. In an ideal situation, you can not get down with other women but yours.

While this is not what obtains in reality, the fact remains sex between couples in relationships and marriages is meant to be amazing. And as a man, you owe your partner the duty to do it right at all times.

If you are in a relationship and you want to know whether or not you are doing good by your partner, here are the signs you’ll see.

1. Emotional connection

This is one sure sign. Ok, almost sure sign.

Whatever, the point remains that when your woman enjoys sex with you, many times the emotional bond is strong and she is all up in her feelings with you and for you.

This is why many times women would prefer to shy away from casual sex because of the emotional ties that are easily created for them from such affairs.

In the context of a relationship, if your babe is loving on you hard, without issues and whatnot, chances are that your sex life is great.

ALSO READ:

2. She has no complaints

This is not a conclusive evidence. But if after after asking her over and over again she says she like how you do it, then you just have to believe her when she says so.

3. She’s extra protective of you

When people love each other, they get a little jealous and protective of what is theirs.

When you are a great partner and the sex us also fantastic and breathtaking, your woman has an extra reason to protect and shield you from other ladies coming too close.

Issa territorial stuff.

