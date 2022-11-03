Men, here are 5 ways to lose a good woman

Women deserve all the love and care in the world and they run from men who do these;

1. Being too controlling

Yes, it’s good to be interested in her life, but you can’t control everything she does. Meddling in her life choices, dictating what she can do, where she can go, who she can talk to and just being the Hitler of her life is a sure way to lose her.

2. Being a horrible listener

Women love men who listen to them, not just hear them. Listening involves active participation. When she’s talking to you, she wants you to nod, agree, drop comments and most importantly, change when it’s about a behaviour she doesn’t like.

3. Cheating

You can lose a good woman by cheating on her. Many women find cheating disrespectful - and they should. Depending on the dynamics of the relationship, some women stay in a marriage after the man cheated.

4. Selfishness

At the heart of every woman and man is the desire for love and one of the characteristics of love is selflessness, putting others first, no woman wants to be with a selfish man.

5. Anger issues