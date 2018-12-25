Being in previous relationships is not particularly a yardstick for measuring your suitability for other relationships.

If you think of your past relationships, you may discover a pattern of not getting the best out of your partners, and having been shortchanged and treated unfairly. This could of course be the fault of your former partners totally. Also, some of it could be by your own doing. You may have unknowingly gotten yourself heartbroken by showing emotional weakness in the following ways:

1. You don’t really know what you want

It’s easy to go with the flow of toxicity when you do not know or identify your relationship needs and emotional demands. If you still do not know or cannot identify your biggest, special relationship needs, then you should not rush into your next relationship just yet. Take your time and figure them out.

2. You are never assertive

You have always been used to going with the flow, allowing your needs be rolled over. You could never say what you want and stand unwaveringly by those things. It is a sign of being unprepared for a relationship. Your partner may take you for granted if you do not learn to be assertive with what you want. It really is not enough to just know it. You gotta ask for it!

3. You’re indifferent to disrespect

In any kind of relationship, it’s always important for two people to respect one another. When there is no respect, then there is no way that the relationship would be able to grow and flourish. And if your attitude to disrespect is casual and indifferent, it’s something you may need to check out and work on.

4. Overly dependent

This is just as weak as all other things. Be in a relationship and learn to enjoy and savour the togetherness. At the same time, remember to hold on to your individuality. Be yourself, enjoy being yourself. And also enjoy being by yourself.