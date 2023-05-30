How music can transform a bland s*xual experience into an enjoyable one

Why is music so important during intercourse? Music has a positive impact on pleasure, connection, and the limbic system of the brain responsible for emotions and behaviour.

When making love to your partner while music is playing, dopamine will flow, resulting in the following advantages.

Music removes inhibitions, relaxes you and makes you open to new ideas

Not everyone is calm when making love, they may be battling intrusive thoughts and insecurities. Imagine wondering if the gas is off, if the children are sleeping or if your stomach is fat. The louder the music, the easier it will be to drown these thoughts out.

There is a freeing and impulsive feeling when listening to music. In other words, music can eliminate factors that interfere with sexual activity.

You and your partner can be more spontaneous and open to new things, which helps boost the sexual experience because you can be more detached.

Music sets a romantic mood, which can help you handle stress, a lot of thoughts, physical tension, awkwardness and embarrassment.

Music can deepen the connection

Listening to music during sex can make you and your partner connect deeper on an emotional and physical level.

Music has a unique ability to evoke strong emotions in people, particularly love songs and melodious ballads which can create a profound bond between two people.

When we listen to these types of songs with our partners, it can deepen our connection and create an intimate experience that enhances our sex life.

Improves flexibility

The rhythm of music has the power to influence the way we move and even our sexual posture. If you felt awkward previously, music helps. You might find yourself moving to the rhythm of the beat and that can make it more adventurous and flexible subconsciously.

