3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers
On a triggering day like today, our thoughts and prayers are with people whose dads are no longer here.
When it does happen, it is a traumatic experience that permanently alters children of any age, both biologically and psychologically. Nothing is ever the same again.
For Father's Day this year, we reached out to three people to share how their lives changed after losing their fathers. Here’s what they had to say:
Banke
Honestly, my life never remained the same. I am the first of five girls and my dad was a father figure to the core. Unfortunately, he died 28 years ago at age 42. His death changed my life completely looking back then at my four sisters and my mom. I knew I had to brace up, they practically looked up to me and followed in my footsteps. I became daring, confident, bold, responsible, calculative, and enthusiastic to be able to paddle the ship without sinking. I miss my dad every day of my life especially when I really need to talk to someone about how I feel or what am up to. It was really been tough as a 13-year-old girl having to act like a dad. I am 40+ am grateful the ship didn’t sink and I am thankful to God for allowing me to come through that kind of father. His memories will linger forever.
Dafe
My dad passed in 2012 and I was really young, I’m the last of 5 and all my siblings had experienced a huge part of my dad’s love and care as he was a really passionate father but I was barely in secondary school just waiting to have my own experience then he passed. My dad would visit my elder siblings in uni every week, followed them through every step of their registration process in school, drove them to school and back for exams and so much more that I never experienced, that I had to do alone. I graduated uni this year and so much has happened since my dad passed.
Esther
Losing my dad is hands down the worst experience I have faced. It's been three years later, and I still reach for my phone to call him when I achieve something or have something to share that I know he can relate to. I had a great dad so I didn't just lose my parent, I lost my security, one of the funniest persons I know, and my main guy. I always had this fantasy of getting married and using the opportunity to tell everyone about how amazing my dad is and how lucky I am to have him. But I will never have that now so I ensure that i go out of my way to appreciate the people i still have in my life. Please, don't go a day without letting the people you have in your life know much you value them.
