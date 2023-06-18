3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

When it does happen, it is a traumatic experience that permanently alters children of any age, both biologically and psychologically. Nothing is ever the same again.

For Father's Day this year, we reached out to three people to share how their lives changed after losing their fathers. Here’s what they had to say:

Banke

Honestly, my life never remained the same. I am the first of five girls and my dad was a father figure to the core. Unfortunately, he died 28 years ago at age 42. His death changed my life completely looking back then at my four sisters and my mom. I knew I had to brace up, they practically looked up to me and followed in my footsteps. I became daring, confident, bold, responsible, calculative, and enthusiastic to be able to paddle the ship without sinking. I miss my dad every day of my life especially when I really need to talk to someone about how I feel or what am up to. It was really been tough as a 13-year-old girl having to act like a dad. I am 40+ am grateful the ship didn’t sink and I am thankful to God for allowing me to come through that kind of father. His memories will linger forever.

Dafe

My dad passed in 2012 and I was really young, I’m the last of 5 and all my siblings had experienced a huge part of my dad’s love and care as he was a really passionate father but I was barely in secondary school just waiting to have my own experience then he passed. My dad would visit my elder siblings in uni every week, followed them through every step of their registration process in school, drove them to school and back for exams and so much more that I never experienced, that I had to do alone. I graduated uni this year and so much has happened since my dad passed.

Esther