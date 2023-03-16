5 sexist comments every Nigerian woman can relate with

Here are five of them.

1. 'If you cannot cook, no one would marry you"

My mother repeatedly said that if I didn’t know how to cook no man would marry me. While it is true that I needed to learn how to cook and I did it for my good, cooking is a life skill, it shouldn’t have to be attributed to my chance of getting married.

2. "You cannot sit in the front of the bus because you are not a man"

When I used to travel using local parks, the bus driver would usually save the most important seat in the bus, the front seat, for a man. The reason they gave was women were too fearful to sit in the front. Sometimes when I enter a keke, some elderly man would say he doesn’t want to be in the middle.

3. "You appear irritated, is it that time of the month?"

This all stems from people stereotyping women as irrational and always in a flurry of emotions. It is rude to assume that every behaviour or reaction is because she is on her period. Even if that’s the case, do not assume.

4. Don’t intimidate men by getting too educated or rich

Many Nigerian women grew up hearing how they have to diminish themselves or their achievements so that they would find suitable mates. It’s like Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie said, “We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you would threaten the man”

5. Harsh and unsolicited comments on her body

