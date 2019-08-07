Being a

Motherhood is a beautiful thing which is accompanied with lots of unexpected challenges. Expectant mothers need the care, love, and assistance of their parents throughout their nine months period.

READ ALSO: 5 financial responsibilities of every boyfriend

Here are some things every husband can do to pamper his wife.

  • Grocery shopping every weekend
  • If you don’t have a washing machine. Sitting or bending down for hours to wash is not ideal at her stage. Give her some time to rest and take care of laundry.
  • Massage her feet every evening.

READ ALSO:9 simple ways to pamper your mother-in-law9 simple ways to pamper your mother-in-law

  • Accompany to her antenatal appointments.
  • Pamper her every weekend by preparing her favorite meals or anything she craves for.
  • Find a hairdresser to fix her hair at home because going to the saloon is very stressful in her stage.
  • Pregnancy comes with mood swings. Have sex when she is in the mood and you must try positions that won’t put her off.