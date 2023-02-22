5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you

What are some messages you get from your significant other that will make you lose all your trust in them?

1. I fell asleep

There are many reasons why this is tricky. This is because it is usually a blanket excuse for many terrible acts. How can you be talking to someone and they fall asleep only to wake up by noon? This is followed by lies like, “I was so tired” .

2. My battery died

This is another blanket excuse people use when the ‘I fell asleep’ excuse isn’t working. This is even more effective when they put off their phone or their phones are in flight mode or DND. I fell asleep, and my battery died are an effective combination when you go out. They are trying to reach you, but they can’t because you are out cheating or maybe your battery actually died, but they can't believe you because of PTSD.

3. I can’t pick right now

Why? Why exactly can’t you pick up your call? Even if it’s noisy or dark, you can still pick. If you are refusing to pick up your call, perhaps you are with someone or in a place where they can’t talk. Always pick up your partner's calls to allay their fears or step out to talk to them if it's noisy. If you are too busy, call as soon as possible.

4. I’m out with friends

Which friends? What’s the gender? What are you all doing? And when will you be back? Being out with friends is code for ‘We are about to do something wild and we would regret it later.’

5. He/she is just a friend