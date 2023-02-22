You know what they say, once bitten, twice shy. Living in the digital age, reading stories on Reddit and Instagram blogs can make you develop a deep distrust in your relationships.
5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you
If you send these five texts, your partner will think you are cheating.
Recommended articles
What are some messages you get from your significant other that will make you lose all your trust in them?
1. I fell asleep
There are many reasons why this is tricky. This is because it is usually a blanket excuse for many terrible acts. How can you be talking to someone and they fall asleep only to wake up by noon? This is followed by lies like, “I was so tired” .
2. My battery died
This is another blanket excuse people use when the ‘I fell asleep’ excuse isn’t working. This is even more effective when they put off their phone or their phones are in flight mode or DND. I fell asleep, and my battery died are an effective combination when you go out. They are trying to reach you, but they can’t because you are out cheating or maybe your battery actually died, but they can't believe you because of PTSD.
3. I can’t pick right now
Why? Why exactly can’t you pick up your call? Even if it’s noisy or dark, you can still pick. If you are refusing to pick up your call, perhaps you are with someone or in a place where they can’t talk. Always pick up your partner's calls to allay their fears or step out to talk to them if it's noisy. If you are too busy, call as soon as possible.
4. I’m out with friends
Which friends? What’s the gender? What are you all doing? And when will you be back? Being out with friends is code for ‘We are about to do something wild and we would regret it later.’
5. He/she is just a friend
You know when you start to suspect that something is up with their neighbour or coworker and they tell you ‘they are just friends' that’s super suspicious because all that means is they are close and fond of each other.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng