Should a woman cook for a man?

Every time we have the debate on whether women should cook for men. The simple answer is, do you know about your hepatitis status and how it can be gotten? Love it.

Should you pay for the transport fare for the opposite gender when you ask them out?

Another popular debate is who pays for transportation when you ask a woman out but rather than talk about that, do you know that honey never spoils?

The LGBTQ community

Instead of commenting on other people’s sexuality, why don’t you focus on your beauty and hygiene tips? Do you know using too much edge control on your edges can damage them?

Should a woman submit to a man?

This submission question is so over-flogged and tiring. Some women are always on and on about what it takes for them to submit, if you don’t want to submit to any man, don’t. If you want to, then do, don’t disturb us.

For this, we got two educational tweets that can inform and enlighten you. Number one, do you know a brownie is a cake and not a cake? And how do you treat your feet during harmattan?