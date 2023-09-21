4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right
You know what’s also a great way to start your day? Having morning sex!
Those few minutes of cardio can ramp up your morning and give you immeasurable benefits. Morning sex can improve the dynamics between you and your partner in many different ways. Let’s take a look at them!
1) It boosts your mood
Sex releases endorphins into the body and that automatically makes you happier. So, when you have morning sex, it lifts your mood and makes you happy. Starting the day with a happy and joyous smile can make your entire day better.
2) It can improve the relationship between you both
Sex is an instant mood lifter and when you have sex in the morning, the intimacy is bound to increase, giving you both the space to have a good time together. If you have some extra time, you can even cuddle and make the best use of your morning sex schedule.
3) It helps you both be very comfortable
Having sex in the morning helps you to bare out your deepest insecurities to your partner. In the light, your partner can see you completely naked. You can either be confident and have a good time or be insecure and stay in bed. But being naked and having sex in the morning will bond you and your partner more.
4) Sex will be more energetic
After a good night’s sleep, sex will be more energetic. You won’t feel too tired or sleepy after an entire day’s work when you get to bed. That is also when you feel little or no desire to have sex with your spouse. So, the morning is the best time to get it on.
Tips to having a great morning sex
To be honest, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t incorporate morning sex into your daily schedule. Here are some tips to have it right:
- Don't forget to brush your teeth the night before. Also, consider keeping some dissolvable mints (NOT chewing gum) at your bedside to pop, when you wake up. Bad breath can ruin any sexual experience.
- Try initiating sex differently, instead of opting for the same old predictable routine. Give your man a sexy 'wake-up call'. To do this, play some soft romantic music, and as soon as you both are awake and aroused, quietly slip out of your clothes. He'll definitely get the hint.
- Keep condoms at an arm's length of the bed, for you never know what the early morning cuddling may lead to. You don't want to scavenge the room searching for them.
- Your sexcapade need not be restricted to the bedroom. Take a hot-water shower together. You can rub aromatic body gel on each other's bodies so that the scent arouses both of you.
- After your lovemaking session, you can make your man feel special by getting him his favourite breakfast in bed.
