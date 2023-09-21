4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right

Those few minutes of cardio can ramp up your morning and give you immeasurable benefits. Morning sex can improve the dynamics between you and your partner in many different ways. Let’s take a look at them!

1) It boosts your mood

Sex releases endorphins into the body and that automatically makes you happier. So, when you have morning sex, it lifts your mood and makes you happy. Starting the day with a happy and joyous smile can make your entire day better.

2) It can improve the relationship between you both

Sex is an instant mood lifter and when you have sex in the morning, the intimacy is bound to increase, giving you both the space to have a good time together. If you have some extra time, you can even cuddle and make the best use of your morning sex schedule.

3) It helps you both be very comfortable

Having sex in the morning helps you to bare out your deepest insecurities to your partner. In the light, your partner can see you completely naked. You can either be confident and have a good time or be insecure and stay in bed. But being naked and having sex in the morning will bond you and your partner more.

4) Sex will be more energetic

After a good night’s sleep, sex will be more energetic. You won’t feel too tired or sleepy after an entire day’s work when you get to bed. That is also when you feel little or no desire to have sex with your spouse. So, the morning is the best time to get it on.

Tips to having a great morning sex

To be honest, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t incorporate morning sex into your daily schedule. Here are some tips to have it right: