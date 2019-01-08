Many times, the man or woman we love does not love us back. It is a situation human beings have been dealing with from time immemorial.

Unreturned love, unrequited affection… it’s one of the emotional tragedies that generations after generation of humans have had to deal with. So do not feel like you’re alone if you find yourself dealing with a similar problem.

The following tips will help you deal with the situation as maturely and move on as painlessly as possible:

1. Do not hang around too much

The more you hang around him or her, the more frustrated, sad and beaten you’ll feel. If you can do without seeing him or her, that is exactly what you should do.

2. Realise that it’s a way of life

It is not the end of the world if the person you are burning for does not feel the same way about you. As a matter of fact, you’ll likely go through this feeling at least once in your lifetime. It happens to everyone. It’s the way of life. Don’t beat yourself about it.

ALSO READ: How to avoid relationship problems with women you are not dating

The person has a mind and the ability to exercise their power of choice. If that choice isn’t you, you need to realise that it’s the way life is. You win some, you lose some. Rejection does not always have something to do with what you say, what you do not have, or how you look. The person may just choose to say no and that is just fine.

You have to respect it and…

3. Move on maturely

Respect their choice. If they have a relationship with the person they chose over you, respect that, too. Do not troll the other person or try to badmouth them. Throw no tantrums. No social media trolling or stalking. Just go as quietly as possible. Fade from picture. Dead the idea.

Do it as quietly and as amicably as possible. You can either choose to offer friendship or keep to yourself.

Whatever the case, be mature about the whole thing.