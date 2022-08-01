RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha

American socialite Kim Kardashian appeared on 'The Tonight Show' last week on Tuesday talking about her skincare routine and how her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson has been a big boost in the skincare department.

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year
10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

She said the pimple treatment has been a major bonding moment for their connection. In fact, Davidson has taken it upon himself to be Kim's knight in shinning armour against pimple attacks.

Recommended articles

I kept on talking all night. ‘Oh my God, I have this pimple, I have this pimple. Don’t let me fall asleep. I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep. I fell asleep, forgot, and woke up in the morning with dry pimple medicine on my face. He put it on in my sleep. Such a gentleman,” Kim swooned.

This is just one of those unusual things that bring couples closer and does wonders not only for their intimacy, but for their personal well-being. Other than pimple treatment, here are ten things you and your significant other can engage in.

Turn it into a tradition for a road trip or a tour to visit the place where you first got together. It will keep the memories of the honeymoon stage, the funny stories you fondly look back on alive, says Susan Trombetti, professional matchmaker.

Turn birthdays and holidays into huge celebrations of milestones and dates. They not only call for celebration, they represent new beginnings, a new year of mutual love, health and keeping one another happy.

"They represent another chance to start a fresh slate together for the coming year," Nikki Martinez, psychologist.

Have a routine of each other for health issues at least once a year. Especially the skin and areas you are only comfortable showing to your partner. What might seem normal to you might stand out as a potential issue to your partner.

According to Martinez, food is one of the most primal nurturing things and feeding your partner is a sure way to their heart. Introduce a blindfold and it may do wonders for your sex life.

Cut out a day in your calendar when you go out and act like strangers meeting for the very first time. You can take it to the next level by pretending to be somebody completely new. A change of names and background story. It might reach a point where you can be spontaneous with this part of your relationship.

Take a weekend off to trade places in doing house chores. Taking a walk in your partner's shoes will give you more understanding and appreciation of what the other person does individually and how it nurtures the relationship.

A change of scenery can be what will give you a sense of break from the stressful schedule of demanding jobs and lifestyles. Book a room and treat each other to room service, a bath, massage and plenty relaxing activities.

Get out and meet people you don't normally see or meet. During people-watching you can learn a lot about what your partner finds interesting. It is also a fun way of coming up with stories together.

Relationship guru, Danny Zoucha says that couples intentionally putting themselves in demanding situations can help them rediscover their strengths in leaning on one another.

"When you leave yourselves no other option but to lean on one another during self-imposed stressful situations, you build the foundation of a long-lasting, incredibly passionate, rock-solid, able-to-stand-up-to-hurricanes romance that we all actually want, but few of us have the stomach to build," he says.

Take phones and other tech items out of your time together at least once a year, and take the trouble to reconnect for however long you choose.

And if this is scary...

"It is amazing what happens when you get over a fear, together," Trombetti says.

You've heard the saying 'two heads are better than one', and it might just be what you need to face some of your fears or scary activities. It could be trying a new strange food or skinny-dipping, whatever the activity your trust in each other will be stronger for it.

Authors:

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Feel Like a Child Again at the Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse Event on the 6th of August

Feel "Like a Child Again" at the Cadbury Candies X Filmhouse Event on the 6th of August

Crtve DEVELOPMENT Joins Forces with Young African Creatives in Tackling Climate Change

Crtve DEVELOPMENT Joins Forces with Young African Creatives in Tackling Climate Change

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

10 unusual things couples should do together once a year

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

10 household items you had no idea are used like this

10 household items you had no idea are used like this

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Trending

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you [Credit: xoNecole]

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

Man in kitchen(VideoBlocks)

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like