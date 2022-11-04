RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Reasons people enjoy playing video games

There are multiple reasons people of different age groups play video games. There is a purpose served by playing video games and everyone, who plays have their own reason. Finding your reason to play video games is a helpful way to maintain moderation and move your desires to something different you might enjoy.

You can now even earn an income through video games, Joy stick gaming is a platform that uses content and gaming in a way that helps people achieve financial freedom for themselves. You can learn more from their site and try your chance to earn through a source you enjoy the most.

Whether you love playing games, are a concerned parent, or are a professional that is trying to learn the concept of video gaming, here you will get to know different reasons that people enjoy playing games. With each person, the reasons to play video games might vary.

Novelty:

With variety and novelty, our life become fun, interesting, and engaging. Through video games, you get an opportunity to try something new. With the number of games, the amount of experience you get is endless.

Mastery or Competency:

Competence is made up with the feeling of mastery and having control over something. There are many video games that requires the skills and talent to play it well. In video games, like Valorant, Rainbow 6, or overwatch, the gamers get to compete with each other in actual time.

Your map awareness, reaction speed, aim, dodging skills, landing skills, farming and other techniques of the entire game are the skills required to mastery some levels to play well and win the game.

Freedom and exploration:

Games like art, Rust, or warcraft gets the player to roam around freely in the digital world. In this virtual world, you are able to do anything that you want, you even get a chance to explore the external and internal nature.

Risk Taking:

In video games there are three main kinds of risk: Quest, Competitive, and Social.

  • Quest Risk - in games that are story or character driven like the Fallout and Witcher, you get something that is alike morality tracker. The way you interact with people in games decides, if they are going to be hostile or kind. If you stay kind and have positive actions, you get rewards and if not, there are consequences. 
  • Competitive Risk: games like Fortnite, League of legends and Rainbow 6 requires some kind of skill to play well. You have a choice to play safely or riskily. There is thrill and virtual danger the more risk you start to play. The risk is losing the game or math and spoiling your position. 
  • There are many video games that you play in Mass. The risk in these games is the way you play the game and interact with the other person in reality. In games that you play in real time there is a risk you take on how you socialize with the opponent. 

There are certain negatives in video games, but they do even have a positive outcome. It can even be a way to help yourself come out of trouble. Make sure to learn the persons perspective and support them in getting healthier place that they wish to be in.

